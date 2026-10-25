Gonzaga's Izan Almansa wastes no time making an impact after NCAA eligibility decision

Gonzaga forward Izan Almansa found out right before the team's flight to Fayetteville that he would be eligible this upcoming season.

Less than 48 hours later, he was the best player on the floor for the Zags in a 76-72 exhibition loss at Arkansas on Saturday afternoon.

Almansa, a 6'10 big man from Spain who last played for Real Madrid, finished second on the team with 14 points in 29 minutes, grabbing six rebounds with two blocks and an assist while shooting 5-7 on twos and 1-2 from three in a well-rounded and much-needed performance.

"That's a big gift for us," Braden Huff said of Almansa's eligibility after the game. "He was huge today and I expect that from him all season. For him to be eligible is great, it's going to be really good for us."

Versatile performance for Almansa

Oct 24, 2026; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Miikka Muurinen (3) drives to the basket past Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Izan Almansa (13) during the first half at Bud Walton Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Almansa did a little bit of everything on Saturday - finding the dunker spot when either Diop or Huff was double-teamed, which led to easy points at the rim, but also stepping out and hitting a corner three and leading the team with two blocked shots - one of which came at the halftime buzzer on Arkansas guard and potential No. 1 pick Jordan Smith Jr.

The Spanish big man may have been making his collegiate debut, but he brings a wealth of professional experience to Spokane - having suited up for the G League Ignite as a teenager in 2023-24, and also spending time in the NBL with the Perth Wildcats and last year with Real Madrid in the EuroLeague.

That experience is part of why he didn't get cleared by the NCAA until Friday, and also why he was able to step onto the floor and make a positive impact for the Zags less than 24 hours later.

Where he fits this season

Oct 24, 2026; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs head coach Mark Few signals to his players during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Almansa is expected to serve as Gonzaga's third big man this season, operating as the backup to both senior forward Braden Huff - who had 19 points and 11 rebounds on Saturday - and Arizona State transfer Massamba Diop, who dealt with foul issues that limited him to just 16 minutes.

Almansa's presence ensures Gonzaga will have experience in the frontcourt at all times. Had he not been cleared, the team would have relied on some combination of sophomore Parker Jefferson - who redshirted last year - or true freshman Sam Funches whenever Huff or Diop sat, which could have exposed them in tougher matchups.

Gonzaga has one final tune-up before the season gets underway, coming up on Wednesday, Oct. 28, against local NAIA opponent Lewis-Clark State. The game will tip at 6:00 PM PT and be broadcast locally on KHQ.