Gonzaga lands elite shooter Chauncey Wiggins

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs bolstered their frontcourt in a major way on Thursday, landing a commitment from former Florida State forward Chauncey Wiggins.

Wiggins was granted a fifth year of eligibility by a judge in Georgia on Wednesday, and he'll spend it in Spokane after three years at Clemson, one year at Florida State, and a brief time playing for the Boston Celtics in the 2026 NBA Summer League.

The 6'10 big man from Grayson, GA, becomes Gonzaga's fourth transfer portal addition of the offseason, and second this week, joining Arizona State center Massamba Diop, Houston wing Isiah Harwell, and Dayton point guard Javon Bennett, who committed on Wednesday.

Gonzaga has also added a quartet of freshmen in 4-star shooting guard Luca Foster, 4-star center Sam Funches, French guard Juwan Ekanga-Ehawa, and walk-on forward Carter Nilson.

NEWS: Florida State transfer forward Chauncey Wiggins has committed to Gonzaga, agent Daniel Hazan of Hazan Sports told @On3. ⁰⁰The 6-10 senior averaged 13.3 points and 3.9 rebounds per game this season, shooting nearly 39% from three. He was granted a fifth year of eligibility… pic.twitter.com/o1UyCZd2za — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) August 7, 2026

Who is Chauncey Wiggins?

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Florida State Seminoles forward Chauncey Wiggins (7) reacts after scoring in the first half at Spectrum Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wiggins spent the first three seasons of his college career at Clemson before moving south to Florida State for his senior year. He steadily improved each year with the Tigers, culminating in a junior campaign where he averaged 8.3 points and 2.9 rebounds in 23.6 minutes per game, while shooting 50.4% on twos, 36.5% from three, and 80.6% from the free-throw line.

He built on that even more with the 'Noles, posting career-highs in points (13.3), rebounds (3.9), and assists (0.9) while shooting an outstanding 38.7% on 5.8 three-point attempts per game - making him one of the most prolific three-point shooters in the entire country, especially at 6'10.

Wiggins' 72 made three-pointers last year were 13th in the ACC and top among players 6'9 or taller. Gonzaga's leader in made threes last year, Saint-Supery, made just 48 on the season. Wiggins is a new type of player for Gonzaga, with Kyle Wiltjer the only player 6'10 or taller to ever make more than 70 threes in a season in a Gonzaga uniform.

After the season, Wiggins went undrafted but appeared in three games with the Boston Celtics in the summer league, averaging 3.0 points and 2.0 rebounds in 7.7 minutes, while shooting 3-6 from three. He did not sign a contract, which should prevent the NCAA from deeming him ineligible this season.

Fit at Gonzaga

Feb 28, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Florida State Seminoles forward Chauncey Wiggins (7) shoots against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first half at McCamish Pavilion. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wiggins immediately gives Gonzaga a desperately needed floor spacer - with the program coming off the worst three-point shooting season in coach Few's tenure.

Wiggins is a forward who can play the three or the four, with either Diop or Huff at the five. Wiggins isn't a great rebounder - career 2.5 per game - so it's unlikely he'll play at the five and he could even be on the floor in bigger lineups at the three, similar to what Ben Gregg and Anton Watson did a few years ago.

His ability to knock down threes will give Diop and Huff more space to work with down on the block, as defenders can't crash the post without leaving an outstanding three-point shooter open on the perimeter.

Additionally, his experience as a four-year contributor in the ACC makes him an invaluable addition to this roster. He and Bennett instantly give this team a significant boost in experience - something they were deeply lacking previously.

What it means for Izan Almansa?

Gonzaga landed a commitment from 6'10 Spanish big man Izan Almansa back in May, but he has been in a holding pattern ever since, still awaiting eligibility from the NCAA.

Gonzaga landing Wiggins doesn't mean the team is moving on from Almansa, but rather it could be a move to hedge in case the NCAA eventually rules the big man ineligible.

Wiggins and Almansa have different strengths and weaknesses, and it is possible Wiggins plays more of his minutes at the three, but it's also hard to deny the impact the 6'10 transfer coming in has on Almansa's potential role. If Almansa does end up in Spokane, he would still likely be the third big behind the starters - with Wiggins playing more at the three and Fogle potentially playing more on the ball.