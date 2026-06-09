Gonzaga linked to former Georgia guard and international prospect in transfer portal

After losing 11 players from last year's roster, the Gonzaga Bulldogs have explored multiple avenues to acquire talent this offseason, including the high school ranks, the international market, and the transfer portal.

A recent report indicates one of Gonzaga's latest targets is an international guard, although he has some college hoops experience as well.

Savo Drezgic, a 6'2 guard from Serbia who also spent time with the Georgia Bulldogs, reportedly drew interest from Gonzaga a few weeks ago after he made it clear he intends to return to college basketball.

The 19-year-old is being pursued by Mark Pope and Kentucky, with Gonzaga, Cal, and Arizona State showing early interest, according to a national recruiting analyst.

UPDATE: Kentucky is still in contact with Mega PG Savo Drezgic, and remains an option as he continues to narrow his list of schools, he tells me.



Gonzaga, California, Arizona State were 3 schools rumored early to have interest.#BBN #KentuckyBasketball https://t.co/ERjtkHJTEz — Dylan (@BigBlueDylan) June 4, 2026

Who is Savo Drezgic?

Drezgic is a 6'2 point guard from Serbia who emerged as one of the better young players in the country, rising through the youth level and making it into the ABA - Serbia's top league - as a 17-year-old in 2023-24 with Partizan, where he averaged 2.7 points in three games.

After that, he decided to head stateside, playing for DME Academy in Daytona Beach - where he developed into a 3-star guard prospect ranked No. 150 in the 2024 class at 247Sports.

That landed him at Georgia in the SEC, and he appeared in eight games as a freshman in 2024-25, averaging 2.9 points and 1.1 rebounds in 6.9 minutes per game. He scored 11 of his 23 points in a 51-point win over Buffalo, adding two steals and a rebound while shooting 2-4 from the field and 5-5 from the free throw line.

Drezgic entered the portal after the season but opted to return home to Serbia, signing with Mega Mozzart in the ABA, where he broke out in a major way. The 6'2 guard appeared in 26 games and averaged 15.4 points, 4.0 assists, and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 41.9% from the field, 34.4% from three, and 76.8% from the free throw line.

It's unclear how many years of eligibility Drezgic would receive via the NCAA, although it seems likely he'd at least get two, considering his age and the fact he's two years removed from making his college debut.

Fit at Gonzaga

It's unclear if Gonzaga is still going after Drezgic, but the fit makes sense. Gonzaga has zero guard depth at the moment, with Mario Saint-Supery, Davis Fogle, and Houston transfer Isiah Harwell expected to start across the backcourt.

Beyond that, the team has incoming 4-star freshman Luca Foster and two walk-on types in redshirt freshman Alonzo Metz and freshman Carter Nilson.

Drezgic would instantly become Saint-Supery's backup at the point guard spot, and his eight games of college basketball experience would make him the most experienced player on Gonzaga's bench...by eight games.

Gonzaga has plenty of connections in Serbia and Eastern Europe at large, including former All-American Filip Petrusev, and landing a player like Drezgic would give this team an experienced ball-handler and key reserve for the 2026-27 season.