Gonzaga's search for a point guard could lead to UCLA guard Skyy Clark

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs have at least two open roster spots heading into the 2026-27 season, following the surprise departure of Mario Saint-Supery, who is returning to Spain after one year in Spokane.

While Gonzaga is focused on finding a pure PG to replace Saint-Supery - with former UCLA guard Donovan Dent atop the wishlist - it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Zags also pursue one of Dent's former teammates.

Skyy Clark, a 6'3 guard from Los Angeles, is one of many four-year seniors who have filed a lawsuit for a fifth year of eligibility following the NCAA's implementation of the 5-in-5 rules starting this season.

Clark played 13 games as a freshman at Illinois, and then spent one year at Louisville and two at UCLA. He, like Dent, Aidan Mahaney, Ines Bettencourt, and many others, is hoping for one more payday in college hoops before moving on to the professional ranks.

While Clark isn't as obvious a fit at Gonzaga as Dent, his high-level outside shooting and ball security would play extremely well in Spokane for coach Few's team in the new-look Pac-12.

Who is Skyy Clark?

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Clark played at Heritage Christian High School in LA before transferring to Montverde Academy, the same high school attended by Zags Filip Petrusev and Andrew and Ryan Nembhard.

A top 35 recruit out of high school, Clark picked Illinois over offers from Kentucky, Kansas, North Carolina, and Michigan, among others.

He appeared in 13 games with the Illini in 2022-23, averaging 7.0 points and 2.1 assists before leaving the team midseason to help care for his ailing father.

After the season, he transferred to Louisville to play for coach Kenny Payne in what was a complete disaster of a season for the Cardinals. Clark played well, however, averaging a career-high 13.2 points along with 3.0 assists in 31.8 minutes per game, while shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc.

After that, Clark came home to California to play for Mick Cronin and UCLA, appearing in 34 games as a junior in 2024-25 and averaging 8.5 points with an outstanding ratio of 2.7 assists and 1.1 turnovers while shooting 39.7% from three.

He stayed at UCLA and played off the ball as a senior next to Dent, and in 26 games he boosted his scoring to 11.5 per night along with 2.0 assists, 1.2 steals, and a career-high 42.7% mark from the perimeter on 4.8 three point attempts per game.

All told across a career spanning three teams and 102 games, Clark averaged 10.4 points and shot 38.5% from three on over four attempts per game, connecting 163 times from beyond the arc.

The 6'3 guard worked out with a few NBA teams before the draft, but never signed and did not participate in the summer league, which wrapped up on Sunday.

Fit at Gonzaga

UCLA guard Skyy Clark (55) | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Clark spent plenty of time as a point guard in college, but it is clear he was at his best playing off the ball. He averaged 2.5 assists and 1.7 turnovers per game over the past four years, but at UCLA he recorded a more palatable 2.4 assists and 1.1 turnovers - often serving as a secondary creator next to Dylan Andrews as a junior and Dent this past season.

While he wouldn't be the ideal replacement for Saint-Supery, Clark does offer something Gonzaga desperately needs on the roster: floor spacing. A career 38.5% shooter who improved every single season of his career, Clark would provide spacing and creation to a backcourt that doesn't have much of either at the current moment.

Pairing Dent and Clark together is a dream scenario for Gonzaga, one that would require both getting eligibility via the courts and both being willing to play together again while splitting whatever the Zags have left in NIL funds.

A true point guard remains the top priority for Few and the Zag coaching staff, but Clark is 100 percent a name worth monitoring on the portal market if this injunction is granted in the state of California.