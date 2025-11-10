Gonzaga moves up in updated AP Top 25 rankings
Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs are inside the top 20 of the updated AP Poll, moving up two spots from No. 21 to No. 19.
The climb comes after a 2-0 start to the season, which included a 55-point thrashing of Texas Southern on Monday and a comfortable 15 point win over the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday night at the Spokane Arena.
Gonzaga dominated the Sooners, leading by 19 points at halftime thanks to a ridiculous 38-4 advantage in points in the paint. They let off the gas a little in the final 10 minutes, but still managed to secure an easy win over a quality SEC team that made the NCAA Tournament last year as a No. 9 seed after going a perfect 13-0 in the non-conference.
It was the first major win for coach Mark Few's team this season, and ultimately helped the Zags make a small climb in the rankings. However, big wins by North Carolina and Michigan State over Kansas and Arkansas, respectively, limited just how far Gonzaga would climb. The Tar Heels went from No. 25 up to No. 18, while the Spartans went from No. 22 to No. 17.
AP voters aren't quite as high on Gonzaga as the computers, with KenPom ranking the Zags No. 8 in the country while Bart Torvik's T-Rank model has the Zags at No. 14.
Fortunately, Gonzaga has a chance to pick up a marquee win over a ranked opponent on Tuesday when No. 23 Creighton comes to the McCarthey Athletic Center. The Bluejays began the season at No. 23 and stayed put after coasting to a 92-76 win over the South Dakota Coyotes on Wednesday.
Creighton is one of many teams Gonzaga will face this year either ranked or receiving votes in the AP Poll. They are joined by Alabama (No. 8) who climbed seven spots after defeating Saint John's on Saturday, as well as Kentucky (9), and UCLA (15). Oregon (43 votes) is unofficially ranked No. 29, while Saint Mary's and Oklahoma are no longer receiving votes after receiving two and one in the preseason poll, respectively.
Houston overtook Purdue for the top spot after the Boilermakers struggled with Oakland, although they still managed an 87-77 victory. UConn climbed from No. 4 to No. 3 while Duke moved from No. 6 to No. 4 and Arizona - after defeating Florida on opening night - went from No. 13 all the way to No. 5.