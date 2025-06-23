Gonzaga offers 5-star recruit from 2026 class
As Gonzaga looks for its first commit outside its incoming 2025 freshmen class, Mark Few and his coaching staff have started to lay the groundwork with several high school standouts in the 2026 and 2027 classes.
The Bulldogs have reportedly been in contact with a few blue-chip prospects lately, including 6-foot-5 wing Cameron Holmes. According to his social media, Holmes has received an offer from the Zags following a standout performance at the annual Section 7 event in Arizona, where the nation's top high school players converge for one of the premier tournaments of the summer.
Who is Cameron Holmes?
Holmes has been regarded by recruiting databases as one of the top prospects featured in the 2026 class. He's ranked by 247Sports as the No. 16 recruit nationally and the No. 5 small forward in the 2026 class, making him a highly sought-after talent out on the recruiting trails.
Holmes has received nearly a dozen offers from power conference programs during his recruitment, including from his dream school, UCLA as well as Oregon, Arizona, Arizona State, Kansas and Texas, among others. Two of Gonzaga's future Pac-12 foes, Utah State and Washington State, have also joined the early mix for the Millennium High School (Arizona) product.
Holmes has rejoined some of his high school teammates following three pressure-filled days in Colorado trying out for the 2025 USA Basketball men’s U19 national team. Holmes didn't make the 12-man roster, though that didn't stop him from putting on a show during Section 7 this past weekend.
Holmes is also the younger brother of former Dayton star and current Denver Nuggets forward, DaRon Holmes II.
"Holmes is a well-built lefty wing who has continued to develop his skill-set," wrote 247Sports director of scouting, Adam Finkelstein, in his evaluation of Cameron. "He was showing clear signs of shooting progression over the summer, and that has continued into the season, as he’s a threat to make 3s, pull-ups and even an occasional tough shot, with a much more fluid release than we saw when he was younger."
Who else is Gonzaga targeting in the 2026 class?
The Zags have been linked to the No. 1-ranked player in the 2026 class, Tyran Stokes, as well as top-notch center recruit Sam Funches. Ikenna Alozie, the No. 10-ranked recruit in the class of 2026, told 247Sports last month that he's looking to visit Gonzaga "probably at the end of June," though his recruitment has been relatively quiet since then.
Five-star forward Toni Bryant (ranked as the No. 12 prospect) and four-star guard Kohl Rosario (No. 55) have heard from the Bulldogs as well.