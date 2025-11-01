Gonzaga prepares for veteran Texas Southern team
The new era of college basketball has so often led to mid-major programs undergoing significant roster turnover every year, with more financially equipped teams able to poach the best performers via the transfer portal.
That isn't the case for the Tigers of Texas Southern, who Gonzaga will face on Monday, Nov. 3, at the McCarthey Athletic Center in the 2025-26 season opener.
Coach Johnny Jones enters his eighth year in Houston with a roster that returns 10 players from last season's team that went 12-6 in the SWAC and 15-17 overall.
The Tigers may have only lost one player to the transfer portal, but it was a significant one in 5'9 guard Kavion McClain, who heads to Monmouth after leading Texas Southern in scoring (13.9 points) and leading the entire SWAC in both assists and steals per game with 4.4 and 1.8, respectively.
But with eight players coming back who averaged at least four points per game last year, coach Jones has an experienced group with loads of continuity, which could give coach Mark Few and Gonzaga a bit of a challenge on Monday night.
Projected starting five
Jaylen Wysinger, Zaire Hayes, Kolby Granger, Duane Posey, Troy Hupstead
Texas Southern is expected to be led by a trio of guard returners in Zaire Hayes, Kolby Granger, and Jaylen Wysinger. Hayes is the team's lone double-digit scorer, averaging 10.4 points while shooting 42% from three last year in 29 games.
Granger (7.3 points, 37.3% from three) and Wysinger (7.0 points, 1.6 assists) will provide experience on the perimeter, while forward Duane Posey should step into a bigger role in the frontcourt after averaging 6.8 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting nearly 58% on two-point attempts last season.
The lone newcomer in Texas Southern's projected starting five is Troy Hupstead, a transfer from UT-Arlington in the WAC. Hupstead only averaged 3.0 points and 2.5 rebounds last year for the Mavericks, but he was excellent the previous year at Maryland Eastern Shore when he won MEAC Defensive Player of the Year after averaging 13.3 points and a league-leading 8.5 rebounds per game.
Depth and rotation
6'5 guard Kehlin Farooq averaged 5.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 1.1 steals per game and could compete for a starting spot after doing so in seven of his 25 appearances last year.
Forwards Alex Anderson (5.4 points), Josh Farmer (4.4 points) and guard Zytarious Mortle (3.3 points) all started at one point last season and should provide key depth for coach Jones' team, while SIUE transfer Jordan Hamilton and a pair of redshirt transfer wings in Ahmed Nedal Abdelrahman (Alabama A&M) and Cameron Patterson (San Jose State) will be in the mix as well.
While Texas Southern's experience and continuity will help them early in the season, Gonzaga's significant size advantage at nearly every position will be a huge hurdle for the Tigers to overcome.
Still, it's never a bad thing for coach Few and the Zags to take on a team with this level of experience early in the season, particularly as a tune-up before big matchups against Oklahoma and Creighton on Nov. 8 and 11, respectively.