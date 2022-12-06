Gonzaga pulls ahead late in close-fought win over Kent State

SPOKANE - If the Gonzaga men’s basketball team expected Monday’s game against Kent State to be a break from their grueling nonconference schedule, they were in for a surprise.

The contest featured 12 lead changes, but No. 18 Gonzaga (6-3) still prevailed in a 73-66 win over Kent State (6-3) at the McCarthey Athletic Center.

Forward Drew Timme led the way for the Zags with 29 points, 17 rebounds and four assists, all team-highs.

Kent State’s highest-scorer was forward Miryne Thomas, who finished with 16 points and shot 4-for-8 from 3-point range.

The Golden Flashes were ahead 66-62 with just under four minutes to play, but Gonzaga regained the lead for a final time after guard Julian Strawther nailed a 3-pointer, followed by a post spin layup from Timme on the next possession.

Kent State went scoreless for the remainder of the game as the Zags pulled out their 69th consecutive home victory.

The Zags will remain at home to host Washington on Friday and Northern Illinois next Monday. Both games tip off at 6 p.m.