Gonzaga reached out to Saint Mary's transfer Jordan Ross
Former Saint Mary's guard Jordan Ross has already been contacted by nearly a dozen high-major programs since he entered his name into the transfer portal Monday.
Gonzaga is reportedly among the schools that Ross has heard from since he decided to go portaling earlier this week, as the former four-star recruit is set to leave Moraga, California, after spending the past two seasons with the Gaels.
Ross took a major step forward as a sophomore this past season, averaging 8.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists while logging 26.7 minutes per contest. He appeared and started in 35 games in the 2024-25 season, including 13 contests in which he scored in double-digits and a season-high 19 points against Arizona State on Nov. 29. In three tries against the Bulldogs, however, Ross was limited to just 4.7 points per game on 3-of-16 (18.8%) shooting from the field.
For the Zags, they're still looking for their first portal addition of the spring after losing four rotational players to graduation, along with two more via the portal. It's no secret that Mark Few and company will need to acquire players to round out the backcourt, as Ryan Nembhard, Nolan Hickman and Khalif Battle have all exhausted their eligibility, along with 6-foot-10 forward Ben Gregg. With Dusty Stromer (Grand Canyon) and Michael Ajayi (Butler) committed elsewhere for next season, there's also a possibility Gonzaga's coaching staff targets a wing/forward hybrid who can stretch the floor and leave a positive impact on the defensive end.
Ross was the second Gaels player to enter the portal this spring and the fourth starter who's set to depart this offseason, as Saint Mary's is also going to lose the two-time reigning conference player of the year in Augustas Marciulionis, as well as the two-time defending defensive player of the year, 6-foot-11 Mitchell Saxen, and 6-foot-6 guard Luke Barrett to graduation. A product of Compass Prep in Chandler, Arizona, Ross chose Saint Mary's over Cal Poly, Oregon State, San Francisco, Stanford, Utah, Utah State, Washington State and Weber State.