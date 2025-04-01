Gonzaga reached out to Toledo transfer Sam Lewis
Sam Lewis, an all-conference guard with the Toledo Rockets this past season, has heard from numerous power conference schools and notable mid-major programs across the country since he entered the transfer portal.
The 6-foot-6, 210-pound guard from Chicago had a visit lined up with the Texas A&M Aggies on Monday, but according to a report from 247Sports, Lewis did not go on that visit. Buzz Williams, who coached the Aggies to three straight NCAA Tournament appearances in his six seasons at the helm, is reportedly being hired as the next head coach of the Maryland Terrapins. That coaching change might have led to Lewis opting to forgo his visit to College Station, Texas.
According to 247Sports' Dushawn London, a handful of new schools have reportedly reached out to Lewis, including the Gonzaga Bulldogs.
Lewis finished fourth in the Mid-American Conference in scoring with 16.2 points per game. He also grabbed 4.7 rebounds and recorded 1.2 assists per game, earning All-MAC second team honors in the process. Lewis started all 33 games that he appeared in and shot 47.0% from the field and 44.0% from 3-point range (4.0 attempts per game). He scored in double figures in all but two games and crossed the 20-point threshold 11 times this past season, including a season-high 23 against the Akron Zips in the MAC tournament.
Lewis scored 14 points on 4-for-11 shooting from the field, grabbed three rebounds and had two turnovers in Toledo's 78-49 loss to the Houston Cougars on Dec. 18. He followed that up with 13 points and 11 rebounds in an 83-64 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers on Dec. 29.
Lewis attended Simeon Career Academy — the same high school basketball powerhouse that produced Gonzaga assistant coach and Chicago native Zach Norvell Jr. — before he committed to Toledo in 2022. He earned all-state honors after leading Simeon to a 29-3 record and Chicago city championship. As one of the top seniors in Chicago, Lewis committed to Toledo over Akron, Northern Illinois, Cleveland State, Southern Illinois, and Illinois-Chicago.
For Gonzaga, adding a player like Lewis — a career 43.0% 3-point shooter — to the backcourt mix would go a long way for next season and potentially beyond. Especially knowing that the Bulldogs' top five 3-point shooters from 2024-25 are set to either graduate or transfer this spring. That's not accounting for Steele Venters, the 6-foot-7 wing who knocked down 40.3% of his 3-point attempts during his three seasons with the Eastern Washington Eagles. He missed the last two seasons due to injury.