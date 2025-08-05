Gonzaga recruiting targets receive ranking update
There's a possibility that at least two top-40 high school basketball recruits in the 2026 class visit Gonzaga in the not-so-distant future.
As the Bulldogs prepare to host Sam Funches and arrange a trip for Tyran Stokes Jr. to see campus, the pair of high-profile prospects have had their recruiting rankings updated to reflect their performances along the AAU circuits this summer.
Funches, who's set to visit Gonzaga during Kraziness in the Kennel, now checks in as the No. 40 player in the class of 2026, according to Rivals, after previously ranking outside the class' top 80. The 6-foot-11 Germantown High School (Mississippi) product is also ranked as the No. 7 center and the No. 1 player from Mississippi in the latest recruiting rankings update from Rivals.
Stokes, who's been considered the top-rated prospect in the class for some time now, reaffirms his status as the No. 1 player in 2026 after putting together an impressive showing along the Nike EYBL circuit. The 6-foot-7 Louisville, Kentucky, native is coming off earning Peach Jam MVP and offensive MVP honors, with averages of 25.3 points and 12.0 rebounds during the event.
It's unclear when Stokes plans on seeing Gonzaga, though his mother, Keiara Stokes, has said in an interview with On3 that her son will take an official visit with the Zags before making his college decision. ESPN's Paul Biancardi first reported Stokes' intentions in May, and since then, the Notre Dame High School (California) product has gone on an official visit with Kentucky (June 8-10) and helped Team USA bring home the gold medal in the FIBA U19 World Cup from Switzerland.
In addition to Stokes and Funches, the Zags have also had their eyes on five-star guard Ikenna Alozie. The 6-foot-2 prospect who's been tabbed by Rivals as the No. 29 player nationally and the No. 5 combo guard in the 2026 class has also hinted at a trip to Gonzaga in the future, though he's yet to specify when exactly he'll be in Spokane.
Alozie has a visit to Alabama arranged for Sept. 6 and is also considering Kentucky, Louisville, Houston, Arizona, Kansas and Washington.
Gonzaga recruiting targets featured in Rivals' top 150 player rankings for 2026
- No. 1 Tyran Stokes (6-foot-7 SF)
- No. 29 Ikenna Alozie (6-foot-2 CG)
- No. 40 Sam Funches (6-foot-11 C)
- No. 43 Bo Ogden (6-foot-5 SF)
- No. 54 Cameron Holmes (6-foot-6 SF)
- No. 63 Anthony Felesi (6-foot-5 SG)
- No. 65 Ethan Harris (6-foot-8 PF)
- No. 81 Herly Brutus (6-foot-5 SG)
- No. 137 JRob Croy (6-foot-5 SF)