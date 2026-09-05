Gonzaga sophomore Davis Fogle emerging as one of college basketball's top breakout candidates

It's been quite the offseason for Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs, particularly when it comes to building the backcourt.

Five months ago, the presumed starting guards for Gonzaga included returning sophomore Mario Saint-Supery and incoming 20-year-old German Jack Kayil - a duo that looked among the best backcourts in the entire country on paper.

Then Kayil decided to forego his college eligibility and declare for the NBA draft, forcing the Zags to scramble in search of a two guard to slot next to Saint-Supery...until he also decided not to play for Gonzaga next season, instead opting to sign a multiyear deal with Valencia in Spain in mid-July and sending the Zags right back to the drawing board.

The one constant for this team on the perimeter this offseason has been Davis Fogle, a 6'7 wing who burst onto the scene as a true freshman last year in Spokane - and now looks ready to have a breakout sophomore season for the Bulldogs.

Davis Fogle's opportunity

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Davis Fogle (4). | Photo by Erik Smith

The plan has long been for Fogle to step into the starting lineup in 2026-27, after Gonzaga lost Adam Miller, Jalen Warley, Emmanuel Innocenti, Steele Venters, and Tyon Grant-Foster from last year's squad.

But now the team's uncertainty at point guard could give Fogle even more opportunities to score and create in 2026-27, at least according to CBS Sports Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein.

"I think Davis Fogle is going to be one of the breakout players in college basketball," Finkelstein said on CBS' College Basketball Talk podcast. "I'm looking at a scenario where Davis Fogle might be their jumbo initiator."

I’m expecting Davis Fogle to be one of college basketball’s breakout players this year (& play his way onto draft boards in the process).



Freshman impact should be scalable to increased role, particularly with the uncertainty of Gonzaga’s roster.



📺 https://t.co/mx6PecBL44 pic.twitter.com/vPHFs4YWSc — Adam Finkelstein (@AdamFinkelstein) September 4, 2026

The uncertainty around eligibility for all three of Gonzaga's presumed point guards - Xaivian Lee, Nathan de Sousa, and Javon Bennett - creates a situation where Fogle ends up playing an initiator role in Spokane this season, especially since he has experience playing point guard from his early high school days at Anacortes.

The 6'7 wing is at his best in transition and attacking the basket in the half-court offense, but he did post a perfect 2:1 (40:20) assist-to-turnover ratio last year, showing improvement as a decision-maker while his role increased later in the season.

How Fogle fits Gonzaga's offense

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Braden Huff (34). | Photo by Erik Smith

Gonzaga has one of the best frontcourts in the entire country in returning senior Braden Huff and Arizona State transfer Massamba Diop, a duo that will require a ton of touches on offense - while straining opposing defenses all year long.

Fogle is pretty clearly Gonzaga's next option offensively, and he'll be a big-time weapon for this team no matter what happens with the eligibility of Lee, de Sousa, Bennett, and forwards Chauncey Wiggins and Izan Almansa.

Should the whole team end up eligible, Fogle will spend his time on the wing attacking closeouts, creating in isolation, and driving to the hoop - with Wiggins giving him space thanks to his outside shooting prowess.

And if Fogle needs to initiate the offense with the ball in his hands, he should have no problem adjusting to that role on the fly - something he excelled at last year as a true freshman.

"He's going to be awesome this year," Finkelstein's co-host Isaac Trotter added. "He just impacts the game in so many different ways. Regardless of who's eligible and who's not, Fogle is going to be terrific next year for the Zags."

Gonzaga will open up the season Nov. 2 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas against the Purdue Boilermakers, with tip slated for 4:30 PM PT.