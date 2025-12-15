Gonzaga remains just outside top five of updated Coaches Poll

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs are 10-1 through the first six weeks of the college basketball season, wrapping up a fourth win over a ranked team on Saturday in Seattle against UCLA.

The Zags are one ugly loss to Michigan away from being one of the top 2-3 teams in the sport, but instead they remain ranked No. 7 in the updated USA TODAY Coaches Poll releassed on Monday.

There were no changes in the top 10 of the Coaches Poll from last week to this week, with Michigan, Arizona, Duke, Iowa State, UConn, and Purdue ahead of Gonzaga while Houston, Michigan State, and BYU round out the top ten.

Gonzaga is up to No. 2 in the KenPom ratings, with Michigan the only team in front of them. Those two teams, Arizona, and Duke are the only four in college basketball in the top ten of both the adjusted offensive and adjusted defensive efficiency rankings at KenPom, while Iowa State (No. 11 in adjusted offense) falls just short.

Gonzaga also comes in at No. 4 in Bart Torvik's T-Rank and at No. 5 in EvanMiya's team rankings.

The updated NET rankings are even more favorable to the Zags, with Gonzaga sitting at No. 3 overall as of Dec. 15. Only Michigan and Duke are ahead of coach Few's team, who boast a 4-1 record in Quad 1 games, 1-0 in Quad 2, and 5-0 combined in quads three and four.

Michigan (No. 1) and Alabama (No. 16) are Gonzaga's only opponents still in the top 25, although UCLA, Kentucky, and Creighton were all ranked when Gonzaga defeated them. UCLA picked up 13 votes after losing to Gonzaga, 82-72, at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday night. Kentucky received nine votes after a win over Indiana - the team's first over a power conference team - while Creighton continues to go without any votes after a rough start to the season.

In terms of future opponents, only Saint Mary's is receiving votes in this week's poll. The Gaels picked up six votes, even after losing a 68-67 heartbreaker to Boise State in Idaho Falls on Sunday night, while Oregon remains well outside the top 25 after a disastrous 5-5 start to the season.

Gonzaga will look to stay hot with their final two non-conference games of the season this week. First up is a home date with the Campbell Camels on Wednesday, followed by a neutral site battle with the Oregon Ducks on Sunday at the Moda Center in Portland.