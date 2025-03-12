Gonzaga Nation

Gonzaga’s Ben Gregg puts Saint Mary’s star on a poster with vicious dunk

Bulldogs forward had the two-time WCC Defensive Player of the Year on the floor after a monster dunk in the first half

Cole Forsman, Thomas Gallagher

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Ben Gregg (33) celebrates against the St. Mary's Gaels during the first half in the final of the West Coast Conference tournament at Orleans Arena
Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Ben Gregg (33) celebrates against the St. Mary's Gaels during the first half in the final of the West Coast Conference tournament at Orleans Arena / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
The Gonzaga men's basketball team jumped out to a double-digit advantage against Saint Mary's early on in their West Coast Conference tournament championship game.

Up 18-7 with just over 13 minutes left in the first half, the Bulldogs had the Orleans Arena crowd on its feet after Ben Gregg threw down a monster dunk over Gaels center Mitchell Saxen.

The two-time WCC Defensive Player of the Year wound up on his backside after getting beat by Gregg on a backdoor cut, creating a window for Braden Huff to find the cutting Gregg, who punished Saxen with a big-time dunk to make it a 13-point game.

