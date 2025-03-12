Gonzaga’s Ben Gregg puts Saint Mary’s star on a poster with vicious dunk
Bulldogs forward had the two-time WCC Defensive Player of the Year on the floor after a monster dunk in the first half
In this story:
The Gonzaga men's basketball team jumped out to a double-digit advantage against Saint Mary's early on in their West Coast Conference tournament championship game.
Up 18-7 with just over 13 minutes left in the first half, the Bulldogs had the Orleans Arena crowd on its feet after Ben Gregg threw down a monster dunk over Gaels center Mitchell Saxen.
The two-time WCC Defensive Player of the Year wound up on his backside after getting beat by Gregg on a backdoor cut, creating a window for Braden Huff to find the cutting Gregg, who punished Saxen with a big-time dunk to make it a 13-point game.
WATCH THE PLAY BELOW:
