Gonzaga shares first look at Juwan Ekanga-Ehawa after freshman arrives in Spokane

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs haven't had the best luck with international recruits in the year 2026.

Not only did the team lose starting point guard Mario Saint-Supery, who returned to Spain in mid-July, but they also missed out on German guard Jack Kayil - who opted to stay in the NBA draft process - and have commitments from a pair of players who are still in eligibility limbo with the NCAA, in point guard Nathan de Sousa and forward Izan Almansa.

However, Gonzaga fans did get a welcome sight on Wednesday when the program's social media account posted two pictures and a short video clip of Juwan Ekanga-Ehawa, an 18-year-old wing from France who committed to the Zags back in June and has now arrived in Spokane for preseason workouts.

Gonzaga's under-the-radar addition

Ekanga-Ehawa hasn't gotten as much attention as Gonzaga's other newcomers, but the 18-year-old's raw talent and tantalizing upside make him a very fun offseason addition for coach Few's squad.

The 6'6 wing represented France on the national stage this summer at the FIBA U20 EuroBasket in Slovenia in July, an outstanding opportunity to play high-level hoops prior to arriving in Spokane.

Ekanga-Ehawa helped lead France to a fourth-place finish and a 5-2 overall record, averaging 3.0 points, 1.7 assists, and 1.6 steals in 16 minutes per game.

His performance showed off his oozing potential, but also displayed the rawness that has him likely ticketed for a role outside of the team's regular rotation in 2026-27. His 6'6 frame and elite athleticism make him a wrecking ball in transition, and he's a solid straight-line driver who loves to get to his right hand and can finish through contact.

He grew up playing in the JL Bourg system in France, averaging 19.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 2.1 steals for the U21 roster this past season - earning Most Improved Player in the Espoirs ELITE league and getting a chance to play in the French Young Star game.

Fit at Gonzaga

If there was any doubt that Ekanga-Ehawa was going to have a hard time securing regular playing time, the recent additions of Chauncey Wiggins (Florida State), Javon Bennett (Dayton) and Skylar Wicks (St. Francis) should put that to bed.

Dec 1, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Saint Francis Red Flash guard Skylar Wicks (8) dribbles against Xavier Musketeers forward Filip Borovicanin (4) in the first half at Cintas Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right now, Gonzaga's depth chart at the two wing spots includes Wiggins and Wicks, as well as returning sophomore Davis Fogle, Houston transfer Isiah Harwell, and incoming 4-star freshman Luca Foster.

While Wiggins could play some minutes at the four, and Fogle could slide down to the one if the Zags don't land a top point guard target, the depth chart is still incredibly deep - and Ekanga-Ehawa likely isn't in the running to pass anyone for playing time right away.

However, Gonzaga's track record of developing international players - particularly ones who are on deep rosters - is quite strong.

While it's unfair to call Ekanga-Ehawa the next Rui Hachimura, the possibility of the French wing developing into a high-level contributor in Spokane certainly exists, and his arrival on campus is cause for excitement - even if that role in year one is limited.