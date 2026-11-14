Gonzaga's showdown with LSU brings a fascinating point guard twist

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs take on Will Wade and the LSU Tigers Saturday afternoon at the Spokane Arena, in what will be a nice early-season test for both programs.

Both Gonzaga (2-0) and LSU (3-0) are undefeated so far this year, with four of the five combined wins by 40 or more points - Gonzaga's six-point win over Purdue being the lone exception.

Both programs relied heavily on the swath of fifth-year seniors pursuing eligibility, with five total players expected to suit up on Saturday who are only eligible via court order.

Two of those players will start opposite each other at point guard in what will be one of the most intriguing individual position battles of the entire season.

How Donovan Dent nearly became part of Gonzaga's plans

Donovan Dent 3, LSU Tigers take on LA Tech Basketball. November 9, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA; at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Gonzaga spent most of the offseason operating under the assumption that Mario Saint-Supery would start at point guard, coming off a strong freshman year in Spokane.

When the native Spaniard instead signed a multi-year deal to return to Spain and play for Valencia, Gonzaga was forced to pivot - and the immediate expectation was that the team would go after former New Mexico and UCLA point guard Donovan Dent.

Dent added fuel to the fire by announcing he planned to pursue legal action for a fifth year of eligibility, very shortly after Saint-Supery's departure, and considering the Zags had pursued Dent before he committed to UCLA, it seemed like fate the two sides would finally unite.

Instead, Dent joined a very new-look LSU roster under coach Wade, while Gonzaga landed former Princeton and Florida point guard Xaivian Lee - an equally prolific college PG who fits nicely into GU's transition and PnR-heavy offensive scheme.

Why Xaivian Lee has been exactly what Gonzaga needed

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Xaivian Lee (5). | Photo by Myk Crawford

Gonzaga is quite happy with Lee in the early going, with the 6'4 guard dropping 18 points on Purdue and then racking up 10 assists with just one turnover in the team's win over New Mexico State last Saturday.

On the year, Lee has 13 assists and just two turnovers, and his ability to get out in transition, hit outside shots, and compete defensively has made him a fantastic addition next to Davis Fogle and Isiah Harwell in Gonzaga's backcourt.

Alongside reserve guards Javon Bennett and Nathan de Sousa, Gonzaga has a versatile, experienced trio of floor generals for coach Few to mix and match, although Saturday's battle against Dent and LSU will be a nice test for each of them.

A head-to-head matchup with more than bragging rights at stake

Donovan Dent 3, LSU Tigers take on LA Tech Basketball. November 9, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA; at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dent is off to an outstanding start in his LSU tenure, racking up a ridiculous 25 assists to three turnovers in his first three games - while averaging 13.7 points, 3.3 steals, and 2.3 blocks.

Of course, LSU has not played anyone of note, making this Gonzaga game the first real test for the Tigers this season - and of Dent's fit in Will Wade's offense.

Dent is joined by his former UCLA teammate, Skyy Clark, along with Kansas State transfer wing Abdi Bashir and former Michigan State guard Divine Ugochukwu in a very talented backcourt for the Tigers.

Meanwhile, Lee, Bennett, and de Sousa will all get a real run on Saturday afternoon in what should be a great showdown.

The main draw is the starting battle, however, with Lee and Dent going at each other in a game that will almost certainly bring out strong reactions from Zag fans - no matter which PG plays better.

All that matters to the players - and coaches - is which team leaves the arena with a W and which team takes their first loss of the season.

Gonzaga and LSU will tip off at 12:30 PM PT on Saturday, Nov. 14 at the Spokane Arena. The game will be available on the USA Network.