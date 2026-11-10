Mark Few sees a major challenge in unranked LSU ahead of Gonzaga showdown

Saturday's matchup may be the first ever between the Gonzaga Bulldogs and LSU Tigers, but it is not the first time Mark Few and Will Wade have squared off.

Wade was the head coach at McNeese State in 2024 when the Zags eliminated the Cowboys, 86-65, in a 5-12 matchup in the first round of the NCAA Tournament - a game he remembers all too well.

"They're a sight to behold when you play them," Wade said on Tuesday after his team's 90-50 win over LA Tech. "The tape doesn't do justice to their transition offense and just how physical their bigs are. It'll be a monumental challenge for us."

Will Wade knows the challenge awaiting LSU in Spokane

Tigers Head Coach Will Wade, LSU Tigers take on LA Tech Basketball. November 9, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA; at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Gonzaga and LSU are meeting at the Spokane Arena Saturday, Nov. 14, at 12:30 PM PT, an afternoon showdown between two programs that have never played before. While the game won't be on GU's campus, it is rare for any team of note to come take on the Zags in Spokane - a decision Wade seems to already be regretting four days before the contest even tips off.

"I think I was the only one dumb enough to go up there and play them," Wade said with a smile. "They tried to get everybody else and we were the only ones dumb enough to sign up for it. It's going to be one of the biggest challenges of our entire season when you look at our schedule. They're a great team, great program, Hall of Fame coach, and they've got great personnel."

LSU is 3-0 to begin the season, with the three wins coming by margins of 43, 41, and 40 points. Granted the opponents are all outside the top 250 at KenPom, so it's hard to get a real handle on just how good this Tigers team is - with the Zags serving as the first real test for coach Wade's team this year.

The Tigers had one of the strangest offseasons in all of college basketball - even moreso than Gonzaga - with a roster that at one point had just four players listed...after classes had already begun.

Donovan Dent 3, LSU Tigers take on LA Tech Basketball. November 9, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA; at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Why Mark Few believes LSU has one of college basketball's most talented rosters

But the ball fell Wade's way in the end, with his backcourt duo of former UCLA stars Donovan Dent and Skyy Clark both eligible at this time, along with international star additions Saliou Niang, Brice Dessert, and Michael Ruzic.

Add in quality role players in Divine Ugochukwu, Abdi Bashir, and Mo Dioubate and you have a roster that coach Few - perhaps hyperbolically - said could be the best in the country outside of Duke.

"I'm telling you he's got a heck of a roster now," Few said on Saturday. "They might not be as talented as Duke, but it's probably the second most talented roster in college basketball with who they have. I don't think everybody knows [about] the level of play the kids they got from the international ranks; they're something. And obviously they got Dent and some other guys; it's going to be a heck of a challenge."

How LSU's size could challenge Gonzaga

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Braden Huff (34). | Photo by Myk Crawford

Gonzaga is certainly familiar with Dent and Clark, but the team's new international talent - and tremendous frontcourt size - will present a unique challenge for the Bulldogs on Saturday.

Freshman Michael Ruzic (7'0, 240 pounds), French big man Brice Dessert (7'0, 265 pounds) and Kentucky transfer Mo Dioubate (6'8, 235 pounds) all bring significant size and physicality up front, which will challenge Gonzaga's big man trio of Massamba Diop, Braden Huff, and Izan Almansa.

The Tigers also have 7'3, 275 pound freshman Gilad Levy for good measure, although he's only played nine minutes on the season.

The combination of experience in the backcourt, size in the frontcourt, and athleticism all over the floor will make LSU one of the trickier teams for Gonzaga this season. Almansa, who sat out Saturday's game with a calf injury, is going to be a major X-factor for the Zags in this game due to his rebounding prowess and international experience, which will help against Dessert, Niang, and Ruzic.

Diop is critical as well; his rim protection is vital for this team's success - as is his ability to avoid foul trouble and keep himself on the floor for 25+ minutes.

Gonzaga and LSU will tip at 12:30 PM PT on Saturday, Nov. 14 at the Spokane Arena. The game will be broadcast on USA Network.