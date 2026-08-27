Gonzaga's updated starting lineup and rotation after adding Xaivian Lee

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs finally got their guy on Wednesday evening when former Princeton and Florida guard Xaivian Lee announced his commitment on social media.

Lee is the team's replacement for Mario Saint-Supery, who shocked the program by signing with Valencia in Spain back in mid-July.

Now, assuming everyone gets eligible - and stays eligible - Gonzaga has a full roster and one that ranks among the ten best in the entire country as they head into the new-look Pac-12 in 2026-27.

Below is a look at the team's updated starting lineup and rotation, and how Lee impacts the roster from top to bottom:

Center Massamba Diop

Mar 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils center Massamba Diop (35) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Diop remains Gonzaga's prized portal addition, and the two-man game between him and Lee will destroy opposing defenses all season long.

A true seven-footer with elite rim protection skills, Diop is also a strong screener and play finisher, and his fit next to Braden Huff in this starting five is about as perfect as can be.

Forward Braden Huff

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Braden Huff (34) shoots against Texas Southern on Nov. 3, 2025, at the McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Washington. | Photo by Myk Crawford

Huff comes into his senior year in a nearly perfect situation, primed to take over as Gonzaga's primary offensive hub with an elite rim protector in Diop next to him in the frontcourt.

The 6'10 big man's prospects only improved when Gonzaga added an elite shooter in Chauncey Wiggins to help space the floor, and now Lee - one of the best pick-and-roll guards in the country last year - will make life even better for Huff as he sets out to earn All-America honors in 2027.

Forward Chauncey Wiggins

Mar 4, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Florida State Seminoles forward Chauncey Wiggins (right). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wiggins comes over from Florida State, where he shot a blistering 39% from three on six attempts per game, elite numbers made even better by his 6'10 frame. He'll battle with Houston transfer Isiah Harwell to start on the perimeter, but his floor spacing feels crucial in Gonzaga's lineup, with Davis Fogle and Lee getting downhill, and Huff and Diop anchoring the paint.

Guard Davis Fogle

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Davis Fogle. | Photo by Lane Mathews

The addition of Lee takes pressure off Fogle as a creator, allowing him to thrive in an off-ball role as a slasher and bucket getter entering his sophomore season.

Fogle was a revelation for Gonzaga last year, and now steps into a bigger role on a loaded squad in what most believe will be a major breakout season for the 6'7 wing.

Guard Xaivian Lee

Mar 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Florida Gators guard Xaivian Lee (1) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lee is unquestionably Gonzaga's starting point guard in 2026-27, even if fellow fifth-year senior transfer Javon Bennett ends up eligible for the Zags. Lee is an outstanding facilitator and defender who was excellent at getting to the rim last year in Florida's offense.

The outside shot is the big question mark, but if Lee can hit closer to the 36.6% mark he posted as a junior at Princeton, he'll make this one of the toughest offensive teams in the entire country - and a true national title contender.

Bench/rotation

Guard Javon Bennett*

Bennett is currently ineligible after the NCAA was granted a stay request in both the Ohio lawsuit and the federal case in Colorado. The NCAA has appealed the Ohio lawsuit, and if the appeal is denied, Bennett's eligibility will be restored.

The 5'11 guard is a dynamic scorer and willing outside shooter who would be an elite sixth man, a change-of-pace perimeter player in this offense if he ends up getting the chance to suit up.

Guard Isiah Harwell

Feb 10, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Houston Cougars guard Isiah Harwell (1) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Harwell was Gonzaga's first transfer portal addition of the offseason. The 6'6 wing spent his freshman year at Houston after an All-American high school career, and while his numbers (3.6 points, 2.0 rebounds, 27.1% from 3) weren't great with the Coogs, the upside on both ends of the floor is evident - making him one of the biggest x-factors on this roster, especially with so many players in eligibility limbo.

Forward Izan Almansa*

Speaking of eligibility limbo, Almansa has been committed to the Zags since May but is still awaiting eligibility from the NCAA. His professional experience in the G League, Australia, and with Real Madrid has made his case a complicated one, but he's well worth the wait for Gonzaga thanks to the rebounding, physicality, and experience he brings to this frontcourt as a potential third big behind Diop and Huff.

Wing Skylar Wicks

Saint Francis guard Skylar Wicks (8) | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Wicks was a surprise addition to the roster after having his waiver approved in early August for a seventh year of college eligibility. The 6'6 wing averaged nearly 18 points per game last year at St. Francis in the NEC, and his scoring, playmaking, and outside shooting will provide key depth for Gonzaga on the perimeter.

Guard Nathan de Sousa*

de Sousa recently made plans to travel to Spokane from France, a promising sign for the 6'3 point guard even though he is still in eligibility limbo. de Sousa is currently slotted in as the team's backup PG to Lee, although Bennett would snag that role if his eligibility ends up being reinstated.

Still, de Sousa is a 23-year-old veteran with good facilitation and outside shooting skills, and would be an incredible third-string PG if he ends up making it to campus.

Guard Luca Foster

The top-ranked player in Gonzaga's 2026 recruiting class, Foster is a 6'6 wing with a 6'9 wingspan who displayed a versatile, mature offensive game at Link Academy last year. His playing time will be determined by the eligibility of players in front of him, as well as his three-point shooting prowess - which will be his key calling card for coach Few this season.

Forward Parker Jefferson

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Parker Jefferson (32). | Photo by Myk Crawford

Jefferson redshirted for Gonzaga last year after joining the team late as a decommit from Minnesota. The 6'9 forward is an intriguing mystery for the Zags and could step into a bigger role this year if Almansa doesn't end up getting cleared to play college hoops.

Wing Juwan Ekanga-Ehawa

Ekanga-Ehawa is an 18-year-old, 6'6 wing who starred for JL Bourg's youth system in France, earning All-Star recognition at the U21 level last year.

He's a project that likely won't contribute much in year one, but the upside is incredibly tantalizing thanks to his length and relentless motor attacking the cup.

Center Sam Funches

Funches is a 7'0, 4-star center from Mississippi whom the Zags pursued heavily out of high school. The big man is a fluid athlete and strong rim protector who needs to get stronger in order to reach his sky-high potential.

Not many programs develop bigs as well as Gonzaga, however, so the future looks quite bright for this young man in Spokane.

Wing Carter Nilson

Nilson joined the Zags out of Gonzaga Prep High School, following in the footsteps of his dad, Mike Nilson, who played for coach Few in 2000 and even earned WCC Defensive Player of the Year honors.

A 6'5 wing, Carter is a walk-on type who will likely play sparingly this year, but becomes the first legacy player under coach Few.

Guard Alonzo Metz

Metz is a 5'11 guard who redshirted last year as a walk-on, and who will now see the floor in garbage time this season - replacing the minutes vacated by Joaquim ArauzMoore (High Point) and Cade Orness (Mt. St. Mary's) this offseason.

What's next?

Mar 14, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Dayton Flyers guard Javon Bennett (0) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The addition of Lee puts Gonzaga's roster at 16, which is one over the limit of 15 but allowable due to Metz's status as a designated student-athlete.

So the Zags have a complete roster - for the first time all offseason - although that is dependent on a handful of factors, including a pair of international players getting eligibility from the NCAA and officially signing with the program, and the trio of 5-in-5 seniors all being eligible when the season tips off in November.

Almansa is a complicated case due to his extensive professional experience, including time with the G League Ignite, Perth Wildcats of the NBL, and Real Madrid in the EuroLeague. The 21-year-old could very well have his eligibility denied due to his prior experience playing professionally, which would give the Zags an open roster spot but also a big hole to fill in the frontcourt.

Meanwhile, de Sousa should have a year of eligibility thanks to the NCAA's five-in-five rule, which gives international players five years to compete starting the season after they turn 19 years old. However, he spent parts of three seasons playing professionally, which could be holding up his eligibility.

The 23-year-old seems likely to get his eligibility granted by the NCAA - but it's fair to speculate on whether he will end up signing with Gonzaga or not after the team brought in two point guards - Lee and Bennett - which leaves very little room for him to carve out a role.

Of course, Bennett is currently ineligible after the NCAA was granted stay requests in Ohio and in the federal Colorado case. That could change if the NCAA loses the Ohio case on appeal, but for now, his status is questionable, to say the least, for this upcoming season.

Both Lee and Wiggins are eligible as of this writing, but the NCAA will attempt to get stay requests granted in the California and Georgia cases, which could change the status for both players at any moment.

All this to say, Gonzaga may have a roster that looks complete right now, but there is still potential movement to be done with less than six weeks until Kraziness in the Kennel tips off in early October.