Gonzaga star Braden Huff is being overlooked for preseason All-American honors

Mark Few has produced 11 consensus All-Americans as head coach of the Gonzaga Bulldogs, including four in the last six years in Jalen Suggs, Corey Kispert, Chet Holmgren, and Drew Timme.

It seems like every year Gonzaga's leading scorer is a candidate for All-American honors, with Graham Ike earning Third Team recognition last year after taking over down the stretch following a season-ending injury to Braden Huff.

Now Huff is healthy and ready to take the mantle as Gonzaga's go-to scorer, and despite a roster that seems perfectly built around Huff's strengths, there is still not a lot of love for him in the national media as an All-American candidate.

Huff is missing from the preseason All-American conversation

Blue Ribbon Yearbook, an annual publication that previews the entire college basketball season, released its preseason All-American teams - with 20 total players recognized, five on the first, second, third, and fourth teams.

Even with the added spots, Huff was not among the players selected. Big men recognized over Gonzaga's senior include Thomas Haugh (Florida), Mo Krivas (Arizona), Flory Bidunga (Louisville), David Mirkovic (Illinois), Thijs de Ridder (Virginia), Jojo Tugler (Houston), and Matas Vokietaitis (Texas).

Blue Ribbon Yearbook’s preseason All-American teams are out 👀



Who’s too high, too low or missing from the list? ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/JrfS7HyWvd — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) September 16, 2026

Huff was more productive than many of these players, and is in line for an even bigger role this upcoming season - making his omission a glaring one heading into 2026-27.

Huff has already shown what he can do

Huff was among the most efficient scorers in the entire country last year, averaging 17.8 points in just 25.4 minutes per game, while shooting 69.7% on two pointers and 33.3% from three.

He didn't just beat up on inferior opponents either, dropping 18 points and eight rebounds on 9-11 shooting against Alabama, 20 points with three assists on 9-11 shooting against Kentucky, 21 points on 7-12 shooting against UCLA, and 20 points with six rebounds on 9-16 shooting against Oregon.

All told, the 6'10 big man scored in double figures in 17 of the 18 games he played last season, topping 20 eight times and dropping a career-high 37 on 16-18 shooting vs. Campbell.

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Braden Huff (34). | Photo by Mercedes Smith

Now Huff is set to reprise his role as Gonzaga's starting power forward and go-to scorer offensively, and he'll be surrounded by an elite slasher in Davis Fogle, a gifted distributor in Xaivian Lee, and a nuclear floor spacer in Chauncey Wiggins - assuming the latter two are eligible.

Plus, the addition of Arizona State transfer Massamba Diop gives Gonzaga one of the best rim protectors and play finishers in the entire country, taking pressure off Huff defensively while forcing opponents to play him in single coverage - which he has historically dominated against.

Few reported last month that Huff is moving around great, and assuming he comes into his senior season at 100% health, it seems very likely he'll approach 20 points per game on elite efficiency - and if Gonzaga maintains status as a top 10 team in the country, that should earn him All-American recognition in 2027.