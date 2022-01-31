No. 1 and 2 in national rankings hold steady with Gonzaga and Auburn

Neither of the top two teams in the country have budged in the latest AP poll after the Bulldogs and Tigers both added a pair of wins

Gonzaga won its two conference games last week by an average of 33 points.

Gonzaga remains the No. 2 team in the country after the AP week 13 college basketball poll was released on Monday. The Auburn Tigers stay at the No. 1 spot ion the national top 25 for the second consecutive week.

All of the first place votes were divided up between the Tigers and Zags alone for week 13, with the Tigers receiving 49 votes and the Zags getting 12. Last week, Auburn had 45 No. 1 votes, GU received 15 and the University of Arizona got one vote.

UCLA, a team that GU beat at the beginning of the season, has traded places with Arizona and is the No. 3 team in the country while the Wildcats have moved down to No. 7.

Last week, Auburn (20-1, 8-0) solidified its No. 1 position in the eyes of voters after stacking two wins. Last Tuesday, they survived a 55-54 contest against Missouri and then pummeled Oklahoma 86-68 as part of the BIG 12/SEC challenge on Saturday.

The Tigers will take on Alabama on Tuesday before going on the road to face off against the Georgia Bulldogs this Saturday.

GU (17-2, 6-0) also added two more wins to its record last week after getting home victories against Loyola Marymount and Portland. The Zags won those two contests by an average of 33 points.

On the road this week, GU has two games scheduled against San Diego on Thursday at 6 p.m. PST and BYU on Saturday at 7 p.m. PST.

No. 23 Texas, who the Zags beat in their second game of this season, are the only new team to find a spot in the AP top 25 after claiming a signature win against No. 22 Tennessee on Saturday. Five of the Longhorns next six opponents are ranked in the top 25.

The biggest jump in the week 13 poll goes to the Kentucky Wildcats, a team that jumped up from No. 12 to No. 5 after routing No. 10 Kansas 80-62 on Saturday. The University of Illinois is also trending upward after going from No. 24 to 18 in one week of action.

No other West Coast Conference program is in the top 25 or received votes to be ranked in week 13.