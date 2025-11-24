Gonzaga Nation

Gonzaga still outside the top ten of updated AP Top 25 rankings

Gonzaga will face three more ranked teams this season, including Alabama on Monday night

Andy Patton

Gonzaga Bulldogs head coach Mark Few.
Gonzaga Bulldogs head coach Mark Few. / Photo by Myk Crawford
In this story:

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs moved up just one spot in the updated AP Top 25, which was released on Monday morning ahead of feast week.

Gonzaga is now No. 12 in the top 25, up one spot from No. 13 and up nine spots from No. 21, where the Zags began the season.

Gonzaga (5-0) has defeated a trio of power conference opponents by double figures this year, including a 27-point drubbing of then No. 23-ranked Creighton back on Nov. 11, a gritty road win over Arizona State by 12, and a thrashing of Oklahoma at the Spokane Arena back on Nov. 8.

Last week, the Zags only played one game, which was a massive 72-point win over Southern Utah at the McCarthey Athletic Center. It goes into the record books as Gonzaga's largest margin of victory over a DI opponent and came one point from tying the program record for most points scored at McCarthey, which was set in 2023 when the Zags hung 123 points on NAIA opponent Eastern Oregon.

Gonzaga is still getting far more love from the computers than the AP voters. KenPom has the Zags at No. 3, just behind Duke and Purdue, while EvanMiya has Gonzaga at No. 4 and Bart Torvik's T-Rank has them at No. 7.

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Graham Ike (15).
Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Graham Ike (15). / Photo by Erik Smith

Gonzaga will face a top ten team on Monday night in Alabama, who moved up three spots from No. 11 to No. 8 after defeating Illinois at the United Center in Chicago last Wednesday, 90-86.

Gonzaga's next matchup at the Players Era Festival will be against Maryland (not receiving votes), while their third game could be against any of the 15 other teams in the event, including ranked opponents in Houston (3), Michigan (7), St. John's (14), Iowa State (15), Tennessee (17), or Auburn (21).

The Zags will also face a pair of ranked opponents later in the season, first when they head to Nashville to take on Kentucky on Dec. 5. Kentucky dropped seven spots from No. 12 to No. 19 after getting beaten badly by Michigan State in the Champions Classic.

Gonzaga head coach Mark Few.
Gonzaga men's basketball coaches. / Photo by Erik Smith

Gonzaga will also square off against Mick Cronin and No. 18 UCLA in Seattle on Dec. 13. Other teams on Gonzaga's schedule that received votes in the Week 4 AP Poll include Oregon (31 votes, No. 28) who Gonzaga faces on Dec. 21 in Portland, as well as a pair of WCC opponents in Saint Mary's (27 votes, 30th) and Santa Clara (3 votes, 40th).

MORE GONZAGA NEWS & ANALYSIS

feed

Published
Andy Patton
ANDY PATTON

Andy Patton is a diehard fan and alumnus of Gonzaga, graduating in 2013. He’s been the host of the Locked On Zags podcast covering Gonzaga basketball since 2021, and one of two co-hosts on the Locked On College Basketball podcast since 2022. In addition to covering college basketball, Andy has dabbled in sports writing and podcasting across nearly every major sport dating back to 2017. He was a beat writer covering the Seattle Seahawks from 2017–2021 for USA TODAY, where he also spent one year each covering the USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks, and had a stint as the lead writer for College Sports Wire. Andy has also written about the NBA, NHL, and MLB for various news outlets through TEGNA, including KREM in Spokane, CBS8 in San Diego, and KING 5 in Seattle. After stints in Spokane and Seattle, Andy is back in Oregon near his hometown with his wife, daughter, and dog.

Home/Basketball