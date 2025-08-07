Gonzaga target Baba Oladotun, the No. 1 player in 2027, reclassifies to 2026 class
The 2026 high school recruiting class received a major shake-up on Thursday.
Baba Oladotun, who's been considered by many as the top-ranked player in the 2027 class, has reclassified up to the 2026 class, according to 247Sports and On3.
A consensus five-star prospect from Maryland, Oladotun currently holds over 50 Division I offers, including from Gonzaga and several high-major programs spread throughout the country.
Oladotun told On3 in July that he has intentions of taking an official visit to Gonzaga at some point before his college decision is made, though it's still unclear as to when the 6-foot-8 wing will make the trip out to Spokane.
The Bulldogs have been in contact with several high-profile recruiting targets in next year's graduating class, including the class' top-ranked player, Tyran Stokes Jr., as well as five-star guard Ikenna Alozie and top-25 forward Cameron Holmes. With Oladotun now in the same mix, the Zags might have to start heavily prioritizing which prospects they give the most attention to in the months leading up to the early signing period (Nov. 12-19)
For now, Mark Few and company can look forward to an upcoming visit with Sam Funches, a top-40 prospect in the 2026 class who's arranged a trip to Spokane for Oct. 3-5. The 6-foot-11 Germantown High School (Mississippi) product is ranked as the No. 7 center and the No. 1 recruit from Mississippi by Rivals.
Stokes, who's been considered the top-rated prospect in the 2026 class for some time now, could also see Gonzaga's campus in the not-so-distant future, based on reports from ESPN and Stokes' mother. The 6-foot-7 Louisville, Kentucky, native is coming off earning Peach Jam MVP and offensive MVP honors, with averages of 25.3 points and 12.0 rebounds during the event.
As college basketball followers await Oladotun's new ranking as a member of the 2026 class, Gonzaga fans will be sure to keep an eye on the James Hubert Blake High School (Maryland) product and his whereabouts in the lead-up to 2025-26 regular season.
While suiting up for Team Durant's U17 squad, Oladotun earned All-Underclass honors for his efforts at the Nike EYBL Peach Jam event in North Augusta, South Carolina, last month. He averaged 13.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.2 steals per game during the circuit.
Oladotun has received offers offers from all the top-tier programs, including Alabama, Kansas, Texas, Miami, Arkansas, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan and UCLA, among others.