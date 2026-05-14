Gonzaga’s top transfer portal guard options after Jack Kayil’s NBA draft decision

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs were dealt a tough blow on Wednesday when Jack Kayil - the prize of GU's 2026 recruiting class - revealed he plans to stay in the 2026 NBA draft rather than play in Spokane next season.

The 20-year-old German guard has until June 13 to change his mind and withdraw from the draft, but Gonzaga must look for other options to replace him, which is not an easy task this late into the offseason.

Kayil was projected to start for the Zags at shooting guard, and was the team's de facto backup point guard behind Mario Saint-Supery as well. Finding a starting caliber two guard is the priority, and while most of the top options have long committed elsewhere, there are a few players out there who can give Houston transfer Isiah Harwell a run at the starting spot in Spokane.

Below is a look at three of the best available guards in the transfer portal who fit what Gonzaga needs to replace Kayil heading into 2026-27:

1. Vyctorius Miller - Oklahoma State Cowboys

Jan 6, 2026; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Vyctorius Miller (5) | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Arguably the best eligible guard still available in the transfer portal, Miller was a target of Gonzaga's out of Compass Prep high school back in 2024.

He ultimately landed at LSU for his freshman season, transferred to Oklahoma State, and had a very solid sophomore year where he averaged 10.8 points and 1.8 assists in 32 games while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc.

Miller also got to the line regularly and hit a whopping 85.7% of his free throw attempts, and his 6'5 frame and three level scoring ability make him one of the most desirable players on the open market.

Kentucky is among many schools that has been connected to Miller, but with Kayil out the door Gonzaga could absolutely get in the mix here to see if they can bring the sharpshooter to Spokane after all.

2. RaSheed Jones - Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Jones is a 6'6 guard from Marion, IN, who has spent the past two years in the Sun Belt playing for Coastal Carolina. He is a bomber from deep, launching 194 threes in 2024-25 and 196 this past season, hitting them at a 34% and 36.7% clip, respectively.

His 72 made threes last year is 24 more than Gonzaga's leader, Mario Saint-Supery, and he also displayed an elite ability to get downhill and to the free throw line - where he shot 80.7% on 3.6 attempts per game.

All in all, Jones averaged 14.8 points with 4.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.0 steals in a league-leading 36.2 minutes per game, and his frame, outside shooting, experience, and ability to draw contact make him a natural fit in GU's backcourt alongside Saint-Supery, Harwell, and Davis Fogle.

3. Hamad Mousa - Cal Poly Mustangs

Gonzaga has made it a priority to get bigger at every position, and adding the 6'8 Hamad Mousa to the backcourt would certainly accomplish that.

Mousa, who is from Qatar and played for the NBA Global Academy in Australia, is more than just a big body after he dropped 20.4 points per game last year for Cal Poly, along with 6.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists while shooting 37.2% from three (7.1 3PA/G) and 87.8% from the free throw line.

Mousa was a non-factor at Dayton in 2024-25, averaging 1.3 points in 20 games, but if Few and the Zags buy in to the big breakout he had with the Mustangs he is certainly worth a call. His outside shooting and ability to get to the line would be welcome alongside Davis Fogle in this wing rotation.

Michigan has been connected to Mousa for a while now, but don't be surprised to see Kentucky, LSU, and now potentially Gonzaga in the mix here as well.

4. Isaiah Sy - Oregon State Beavers

March 8, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Oregon State Beavers forward Isaiah Sy (13) | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Another international player that should be on Gonzaga's radar, Isaiah Sy grew up in Marseilles, France and began his collegiate career at the junior college level before landing at Oregon State ahead of the 2024-25 season.

After averaging 5.7 points and shooting 34.2% from three in his first year in Corvallis, Sy was one of few returners for Wayne Tinkle - who rewarded him with a bigger role in the starting lineup.

Sy posted averages of 10 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists last year, and while he struggled to score inside the arc he did hit a very solid 35.4% of his 5.5 three point attempts per game - while converting 87.1% of the time from the free throw line.

Sy has drawn surprisingly little attention in the transfer portal, although TCU is known to have contacted the 6'7 rising senior. Should Gonzaga make a push here, they'd be getting a sharpshooting, veteran guard who would instantly bolster the rivalry with Oregon State in the new look Pac-12.