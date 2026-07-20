Gonzaga unveils first Pac-12 basketball jerseys

After nearly 50 years in the West Coast Conference, the Gonzaga Bulldogs are off to the new-look Pac-12 starting in 2026-27, a seismic change for a program that has grown into one of the most consistently excellent basketball teams in the country year in and year out.

While the WCC did boast a very strong Saint Mary's program, and had up and coming teams in Santa Clara and San Francisco, it's no surprise to see the Zags jump ship to join a league that features stalwart programs Oregon State and Washington State, as well as five members of the former Mountain West in San Diego State, Utah State, Colorado State, Boise State, and Fresno State, as well as Texas State coming over from the Sun Belt.

The new conference launched officially on July 1, and on Monday, the Gonzaga basketball programs revealed what their jerseys will look like this upcoming season with a new Pac-12 patch in the corner.

The Pac-12 made a slight alteration to its logo after rebuilding, although leadership opted to keep the name even with the new league boasting just nine full members.

What it means for Gonzaga

Gonzaga Bulldogs men's basketball coach Mark Few. | Photo by Erik Smith

Gonzaga joins many other Pac-12 programs in broadcasting their new uniforms on social media, echoing excitement about the massive change joining the Pac-12 will bring to this university.

For Gonzaga, the chance to earn a full share of the Pac-12's media rights deal was far too good to pass up, as it will certainly lead to more revenue annually for the small, private school in Spokane.

While Pac-12 commissioner Terea Gould has said it would be 'incredibly inappropriate' to release the annual figures for the media deal, even a low estimate of $7 million per year would dwarf what GU made from the WCC media deal prior to their departure.

That added income allows Gonzaga to compete with the best of the best in NIL and gives them a huge advantage over their league-mates, who all have to split revenue with a roster of 80+ football players.

Gonzaga also joins a league that is more balanced in men's basketball, with fewer programs dragging down the NET rankings. San Diego State, Utah State, Boise State, and Colorado State have each made the NCAA Tournament in recent years, and only Oregon State, Fresno State, and Texas State have perpetually been below average - and the Beavers are entering an exciting new era with Justin Joyner replacing Wayne Tinkle as head coach.

The added revenue, more talented opponents, and better perception of the Pac-12 will serve Gonzaga well in the upcoming 2026-27 season, where the team should still be favored to win a league title - even as they continue their search for a new point guard to replace Mario Saint-Supery.