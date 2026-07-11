Projected Gonzaga starting lineup after Mario Saint-Supery's departure

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs lost a key piece to the backcourt on Saturday morning when it was announced that Mario Saint-Supery is signing a multi-year deal to return to Spain and play for Valencia Basket.

The move reportedly shocked Gonzaga's coaching staff, and leaves the team scrambling to fill his spot in mid-July when most players have long found a home in college basketball.

Gonzaga recently secured a commitment from 23-year-old French guard Nathan de Sousa, and he becomes the team's projected starting point guard while the team looks to see what options it has to bolster the roster ahead of the 2026-27 season in the new-look Pac-12.

Saint-Supery's departure impacts everyone on the roster, with his pick-and-roll navigation and outside shooting critical losses for a team that was already short on guard depth.

Here is a look at Gonzaga's updated projected starting lineup and rotation following Saint-Supery's departure:

Projected starting lineup

Center Massamba Diop

ASU Sun Devils center Massamba Diop (35) | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Diop is Gonzaga's most notable transfer portal addition, joining the team after a breakout freshman season at Arizona State. The 7'1 behemoth is a strong rim protector and low-post scorer, and his defense becomes even more critical now that Gonzaga's offense might struggle without a proven point guard.

Forward Braden Huff

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Braden Huff (34). | Photo by Mercedes Smith

Huff is now one of just two returners, alongside Fogle, who played for Gonzaga last year. The 6'10 big man is outstanding in short roll situations and will need to adjust quickly to a new point guard in order to maximize his skills and keep defenses working hard to stop him from getting easy looks at the cup.

Forward Davis Fogle

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Davis Fogle. | Photo by Erik Smith

Fogle was a revelation last year as a freshman, and now he not only steps into the starting lineup for Gonzaga, but he will be a significant part of the offense. It wouldn't be a surprise to see him asked to handle the ball regularly now that Saint-Supery is gone, especially since Fogle played a lot of point guard in high school prior to his growth spurt.

Guard Isiah Harwell

Dec 10, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Isiah Harwell (1) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Harwell, like Fogle, may be asked to take on a bigger role on the ball now that Saint-Supery is gone. The 6'6 guard didn't handle the ball a ton at Houston, but was an initiator in high school and has the athleticism to make things difficult for opposing guards in what could be a breakout sophomore campaign.

Guard Nathan de Sousa

de Sousa is easily the biggest benefactor of Saint-Supery's departure. The 6'2 guard from France averaged 10.9 points and 4.9 assists last year for Cholet, and will now be tasked with immediately starting for the Zags - even though he has yet to arrive on campus while his eligibility gets sorted out with the NCAA.

Bench/Rotation

Guard Skylar Wicks

Dec 1, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Saint Francis Red Flash guard Skylar Wicks (8) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wicks is still sorting out his eligibility with the NCAA, but the 6'6 wing will fill a significant role for the Zags if he is able to play. A high scorer at St. Francis last year, Wicks has experience handling the ball as a primary initiator and may need to do so at Gonzaga - instead of being a secondary scoring option off the bench as originally anticipated.

Forward Izan Almansa

Almansa is a 21-year-old 6'10 big man from Real Madrid who is currently in Spokane after playing with Saint-Supery for the Spanish national team at the FIBA World Cup. Almansa's eligibility is also still being sorted by the NCAA, but he is expected to suit up and will be a valuable third big behind Diop and Huff thanks to his rebounding, passing, and touch at the rim.

Guard Luca Foster

Gonzaga recruit Luca Foster watches the Bulldogs’ game against Northwest at the McCarthey Athletic Center. | Photo by Erik Smith

Foster is a 6'5 wing from Link Academy who has impressed Gonzaga so far in early workouts. A top 50 recruit in 2026, Foster has a 6'9 wingspan and a smooth jump shot. While he's not a point guard, he should benefit from Saint-Supery's departure thanks to his outside shooting - and could soak up minutes on the wing if Fogle and/or Wicks are asked to play more on the ball.

Forward Parker Jefferson

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Parker Jefferson (32). | Photo by Myk Crawford

Jefferson is a 6'9 forward who redshirted for Gonzaga last year after joining the team in May following his decommitment from Minnesota.

The Texas native is expected to be GU's fourth big behind Diop, Huff, and Almansa, and his development as a redshirt last season will be among the more anticipated storylines this year.

Wing Juwan Ekanga-Ehawa

Ekanga-Ehawa played for JL Bourg's U21 team last year and was a monster, averaging 19.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 2.1 steals per game. While he's still pretty raw, the 18-year-old could end up playing a bigger role than anticipated because of Saint-Supery's absence, and his upcoming experience with France's U20 EuroBasket team will help prepare him for college hoops.

Center Sam Funches

Recruit Sam Funches and his family watch Gonzaga’s Kraziness in the Kennel at the McCarthey Athletic Center. | Photo by Gonzaga Bulldogs On SI

Funches was a longtime priority for Gonzaga in the 2026 recruiting class. A 7'0 big man from Mississippi, Funches boasts a 7'5 wingspan and has a ton of upside - although he's unlikely to play a major role in 2026-27 due to the presence of Diop, Huff, Almansa, and Jefferson ahead of him.

Guard Alonzo Metz

Metz is a walk-on who joined the team late last offseason and redshirted in 2025-26. He should get on the floor during garbage time this upcoming season, but is not a realistic option to pick up regular minutes, even without Saint-Supery in the mix.

Wing Carter Nilson

Nilson is the son of former WCC Defensive Player of the Year Mike Nilson, making them the first father/son to both play for coach Few. A 6'5 wing from Gonzaga Prep, Nilson likely won't play much, if at all, this upcoming season - although he's sure to become a fan favorite in no time.

What's next

Milwaukee Juneau's Dooney Johnson (1) | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Saint-Supery's departure opens up another roster spot for Gonzaga, giving them two spots to fill before the season begins.

While options are dwindling, the Zags will explore every potential scenario to bolster this backcourt and remain competitive as they enter the Pac-12 in 2026-27. Whether that's tapping back into the transfer portal for someone like Tijan Saine (Weber State) or Myles Rice (Maryland), or going back to the international well, or attempting to get Dooney Johnson to reclassify to 2026, it's clear Gonzaga must leave no stone unturned in order to fill those final two spots.