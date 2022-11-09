Gonzaga vs. Michigan State game preview: Zags, Spartans to meet in Armed Forces Classic

“Anytime, anywhere” has been Gonzaga men's basketball's message to the rest of the country when it comes to scheduling tough opponents early in the season. And if a game against one of the most historic programs in the nation led by a hall-of-fame coach on the flight deck of a U.S. naval aircraft carrier doesn’t do that mantra justice, then the “Gonzaga doesn’t play anyone” notion can live on forever.

Following their season-opening night win over North Florida, the Zags escape snowy Spokane and head to sunny San Diego, California to battle the Michigan State Spartans in the Armed Forces Classic on Friday. It’ll mark the first time in a decade that a college basketball game will be played on a ship, an experience that MSU’s Tom Izzo claimed to be one of the best in his head coaching tenure and the inspiration behind the Veteran’s Day matchup between the Zags and Spartans.

“Tom Izzo told me it was, outside of a Final Four, it was the greatest event he’s ever gone to,” GU head coach Mark Few said. “So I said, ‘OK, I’m in.’”

After a seventh-place finish in the Big 10 last season, the Spartans’ offseason was spent gearing up for the future rather than the present as they prepare to run it back with relatively the same core. Though the 2023 recruiting class is the third-best in the nation, the impact that the 2022 class has this season remains to be seen. MSU’s top three scorers all departed campus as well, and with no activity in the transfer portal over the summer, replacing that scoring output will be up to the returning cast of players.

The Spartans were picked to finish fourth in the Big 10 behind their frontcourt duo of Malik Hall and Joey Hauser. Hall, the team’s highest returning scorer, knocked down 42.6% of his 3-point attempts and was second on the team in shooting from the field overall at 51.5% while starting just seven games. Selected to the Big 10 preseason team, the 6-foot-8 forward that Izzo refers to as “OKG” (Our Kinda Guy) is expected to take a big step forward in production this season as a full-time starter.

Likewise, Hauser is a capable 3-point shooter (40.8% on nearly three attempts per game) who is expected to be a go-to guy for the Spartans. The 6-foot-9 redshirt senior led the way with 18 points and 10 rebounds, including four 3-pointers, in a 73-55 win over Northern Arizona in the season opener on Monday. As someone who can operate out of the post or at the top of the key, it’ll be interesting to watch how he attacks Drew Timme from different areas on offense.

Losing sharpshooter Gabe Brown to the NBA is a notable loss for a top-20 3-point shooting team from a season ago, as it remains to be seen if the rest of the squad can be as collectively productive. Sophomore guard Pierre Brooks was efficient on opening night going 4-for-7 from deep, but outside of him and Hauser, the Spartans were a combined 1-for-12 on 3-point attempts. Consistency from the likes of Tyson Walker and Jaden Akins will be crucial for MSU’s offense to thrive in 2022-23.

The Spartans didn’t push the pace often last season, as nearly 25% of their shot attempts came in transition (85th best in the nation), while their defense was arguably less effective at stopping the fast break (ranked 184th nationally). GU’s up-beat tempo couldn’t be more different in comparison, and after scoring 28 fast break points on Monday’s season opener, controlling the pace of the game will be a battle throughout Friday’s game.

And as always, expect a bruising battle regardless of the scoreboard.

“Expect a very, very physical game,” Few said. “As Tom always says, ‘the toughest team will win’”.

Few acknowledged that a lot needed to happen between Monday and Friday for the Zags, including rest and remembering to pack “hardhats” for the physical Spartans. Drew Timme, fresh off a 22-point, 3-steal night against North Florida, reemphasized the need to keep MSU off the boards and remain aggressive without fouling.

“We've got to amp up our aggression without fouling,” Timme said. “If we don’t let teams get into the bonus, then we take away their easy points and also just continue to go to the glass every time — I think those are two key aspects that we can really work on.”

Though the well-coached Spartans will battle, GU’s chemistry and talent are too much to ignore in this early-season matchup. Timme vs. Hauser will be a fun matchup between two versatile forwards, but it’s hard to rationalize the two-time All-American struggling on this occasion.

Prediction: Zags 88, Spartans 75