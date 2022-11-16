Skip to main content

Gonzaga vs. Texas: Bulldogs ready for a 'dogfight' with Longhorns

'I think it’s going to be somewhat like the (Michigan State) game, a dogfight and physical.' - Anton Watson

When Gonzaga’s nonconference schedule was announced in late August, it was immediately heralded as one of the toughest in college basketball.

But while experts marveled at the sheer number of premier programs the Zags had to play, there was a three-week period in particular that even caught the attention of the players.

Dubbed a “gauntlet” by forward Drew Timme, the toughest stretch of Gonzaga’s schedule began Friday when the Zags’ defeated Michigan State 64-63 aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier.

It continues Wednesday as the second-ranked Zags (2-0) visit Austin to play No. 11 Texas (2-0) in the new Moody Center, a $375 million facility hosting its third regular-season game. Tipoff is 6:30 p.m. PT.

The matchup is the second of a home-and-home series that started last season when Gonzaga took down the Longhorns 86-74 in Spokane.

Timme played all 40 minutes that night, finishing with a career-high 37 points on 15-of-19 shooting from the field.

However, the All-American big man isn’t taking the matchup lightly.

“They’re a heck of a team and [Chris Beard] is a heck of a coach,” Timme said. “You know he has a bunch of tricks up his sleeve so we’re really going to have to get after it.”

Gonzaga forward Anton Watson is also prepared for a challenging game, as he compared the Longhorns to Michigan State.

“I think it’s going to be somewhat like the (Michigan State) game, a dogfight and physical,” Watson said. “We've got to put our hard hats on. We know what’s coming.”

Watson’s comparison is fair as both Michigan State and Texas play at a slower pace than most teams in college basketball.

After its wins over UTEP and Houston Christian, the Longhorns are ranked No. 321 in adjusted tempo, averaging 67.7 possessions per 40 minutes. In contrast, Gonzaga is No. 12 by that metric.

Texas returns 77% of its scoring from last season, including guard Marcus Carr, and forwards Timmy Allen and Dylan Disu.

The Longhorns also have a few notable newcomers in transfers Tyrese Hunter and Sir’Jabari Rice, along with five-star freshman Dillon Mitchell.

drew-timme-gonzaga-bulldogs-top-returning-players
Basketball

Gonzaga vs. Texas: Bulldogs ready for a 'dogfight' with Longhorns

By Henry Krueger
gonzaga-nation-16x9
Podcasts

Adam Morrison previews Gonzaga's big games with Texas and Kentucky

By Christian Pedersen
sac and jack generic thumbnail
Podcasts

Robert Sacre and Jack Ferris are back on Gonzaga Nation Podcast

By Christian Pedersen
Gonzaga Basketball Nike Camo Uniforms14
Podcasts

Adam Morrison joins Gonzaga Nation Podcast to talk about Zags' early-season success

By Christian Pedersen
Chris Beard thumbnail
Podcasts

Dan Dickau previews Gonzaga vs. Texas showdown with Longhorns' coach Chris Beard

By Christian Pedersen
Gonzaga Basketball Nike Camo Uniforms16
Podcasts

WCC men's basketball roundup: Gonzaga, Saint Mary's, USF off to fast starts

By Christian Pedersen
ERS30431
Basketball

Men's college basketball rankings: Gonzaga No. 2 in AP Top 25 (11/14/22)

By Gonzaga Nation Staff
truong lower 3rd
Podcasts

Kayleigh Truong previews 2022-23 Gonzaga women's basketball season

By Christian Pedersen
Jessie Loera On The Zone thimbnail
Podcasts

Former Gonzaga women's basketball star Jessie Loera joins Gonzaga Nation podcast

By Christian Pedersen