Gonzaga vs. Texas: Bulldogs ready for a 'dogfight' with Longhorns

When Gonzaga’s nonconference schedule was announced in late August, it was immediately heralded as one of the toughest in college basketball.

But while experts marveled at the sheer number of premier programs the Zags had to play, there was a three-week period in particular that even caught the attention of the players.

Dubbed a “gauntlet” by forward Drew Timme, the toughest stretch of Gonzaga’s schedule began Friday when the Zags’ defeated Michigan State 64-63 aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier.

It continues Wednesday as the second-ranked Zags (2-0) visit Austin to play No. 11 Texas (2-0) in the new Moody Center, a $375 million facility hosting its third regular-season game. Tipoff is 6:30 p.m. PT.

The matchup is the second of a home-and-home series that started last season when Gonzaga took down the Longhorns 86-74 in Spokane.

Timme played all 40 minutes that night, finishing with a career-high 37 points on 15-of-19 shooting from the field.

However, the All-American big man isn’t taking the matchup lightly.

“They’re a heck of a team and [Chris Beard] is a heck of a coach,” Timme said. “You know he has a bunch of tricks up his sleeve so we’re really going to have to get after it.”

Gonzaga forward Anton Watson is also prepared for a challenging game, as he compared the Longhorns to Michigan State.

“I think it’s going to be somewhat like the (Michigan State) game, a dogfight and physical,” Watson said. “We've got to put our hard hats on. We know what’s coming.”

Watson’s comparison is fair as both Michigan State and Texas play at a slower pace than most teams in college basketball.

After its wins over UTEP and Houston Christian, the Longhorns are ranked No. 321 in adjusted tempo, averaging 67.7 possessions per 40 minutes. In contrast, Gonzaga is No. 12 by that metric.

Texas returns 77% of its scoring from last season, including guard Marcus Carr, and forwards Timmy Allen and Dylan Disu.

The Longhorns also have a few notable newcomers in transfers Tyrese Hunter and Sir’Jabari Rice, along with five-star freshman Dillon Mitchell.