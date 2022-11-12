Gonzaga rallies behind Drew Timme for 64-63 win over Michigan State

As Jaden Akins’ last-second 3-pointer misfired, the No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs (2-0) escaped with a 64-63 victory over the Michigan State Spartans (1-1) aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln.

Amid the conditions and physicality on both ends of the floor, Drew Timme’s 22 points and 13 rebounds aided in overcoming a 12-point second-half deficit to sneak a one-point victory.

“This is the type of game that prepares you for March,” Timme said to ESPN after the game. “Give [Michigan State] all the credit in the world, they played a hell of a game. We just happened to respond, and it came down to the wire and we executed.”

MORE GONZAGA-MICHIGAN STATE: PHOTO GALLERY

The Bulldogs disregarded a frustrating first half to regain momentum with an 11-0 run that cut Michigan State's lead to 45-44 with just over 12 minutes left in the game.

The Spartans' offense sputtered against Gonzaga's defense as the physical battle wore on in the second half. Even while shooting into the setting sun, Michigan State was 16-for-32 from the floor heading into the locker room, yet the production waned as dusk approached. With the Zags' offense alive, the Spartans lost control of the boards and pace, going just 5-for-20 from the field in the second half while being outrebounded 21-12.

As dusk turned to night, the game under the lights came down to the wire. Bolton’s lone 3-pointer of the night tied the game at 59-59, followed by second-chance baskets from Timme and Malachi Smith which gave the Zags the lead with just over two minutes remaining. Malik Hall’s hook shot knotted it all up at 63-63 with 2:07 left to play.

Mady Sissoko, who had a career-night with 14 points and nine rebounds, fouled out with 1:51 to play, sending Timme to the line for two shots. Timme made one-of-two free throws, giving Gonzaga a 64-63 lead which would prove to be the final score.

The Zags and Spartans combined to commit 44 fouls and 34 turnovers in a sloppy game dominated by interior play. As expected when playing basketball outdoors in unpredictable conditions, outside shooting was a problem. The two teams combined to shoot 7-for-34 from downtown.

A woeful first half plagued by turnovers and fouls put the Zags in an early hole against the physical Spartans. Four turnovers compared to five made field goals at the second timeout break was not the start Mark Few was looking for out of his squad. With Sissoko and Hall crashing the boards every play, the Spartans kept possessions alive while the Zags only answer to the physicality was to foul.

The normally high-potent Gonzaga offense was held in check in transition, with only three fast break points compared to Michigan State's 14.

Julian Strawther finished with 13 points and nine rebounds, while Nolan Hickman was the only other double-digit scorer on the team with 10 points. Sissoko’s 14 points led the way for the Spartans, followed by 12 from Tyson Walker and A.J. Hoggard.

On Wednesday, Gonzaga will hit the road again to face No. 12 Texas in Austin. The meeting concludes a home-and-home series that started in Spokane last season when the Zags handled the Longhorns, 86-74. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. PST and can be seen on ESPN2.

PHOTO GALLERY: GONZAGA VS. MICHIGAN STATE

(All photos by Orlando Ramirez, USA TODAY Sports)