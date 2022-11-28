Skip to main content

Gonzaga women's basketball ranked No. 23 in latest AP poll

The Zags (5-1) are ranked for the first time this season following two impressive wins in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament

After two impressive victories in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament, the Gonzaga women’s basketball team was ranked No. 23 in the most recent Associated Press poll. It marks the first time the program has been ranked since March 2021. 

The Bulldogs (5-1) stunned then-No. 6 Louisville in overtime on Nov. 19, marking the highest-ranked win in program history. Brynna Maxwell led the way with 21 points while senior guard Kaylynne Truong scored 10 of her 16 points in the extra period to help her squad pull off the upset.

Two days later, Gonzaga had another thriller on its hands against then-No. 23 Tennessee as Yvonne Ejim hit the go-ahead shot with 12.4 seconds remaining. The Lady Vols had a handful of quality looks at the rim but couldn’t capitalize before time expired.

Gonzaga received 85 votes in the poll on Monday.

Louisville dropped to No. 18, while Tennessee received 12 votes but is now unranked.

Led by the undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks, the top four teams in the poll remained the same as last week. North Carolina moved up one spot after winning the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, where the Tar Heels defeated then-No.5 Iowa State in the tournament’s championship.

Through six games, the Bulldogs average 75.8 points per game with four players in double-figures for scoring. Ejim leads the way with 18, followed by Maxwell at 13, who is third in the country in 3-point shooting at 57.1% from beyond the arc.

Gonzaga hosts Maine on Monday at 6 p.m. PST in its first game this season as a ranked program. 

