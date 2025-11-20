Gonzaga Nation

How former Gonzaga stars are performing one month into the NBA season

Injuries have held back a handful of former Gonzaga stars in 2025-26

Andy Patton

Nov 19, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) shoots the ball in the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Nov 19, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) shoots the ball in the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

There aren't many programs in college basketball more successful at graduating players into the NBA than the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

Mark Few's program to date has seen nine different players appear in an NBA game this season, with two more who are injured but expected to debut at some point in the year in Brandon Clarke and Zach Collins.

Collins is dealing with a wrist injury and has yet to make his season debut with the Chicago Bulls. He has not begun practicing, so at this point his return seems to be weeks - not days - away.

The same is true for Brandon Clarke, who has been ramping up basketball activities while recovering from surgery on his right knee. As of this update, he is said to be 5-8 weeks away from returning to the floor for a Memphis squad that could really use his size and scoring ability on the block.

Assuming Clarke and Collins eventually play in an NBA game this year, Gonzaga will have 11 different alumni in the league. It could end up being more if any of GU's G-League stars - notably Drew Timme, Anton Watson, Nolan Hickman, and Malachi Smith - are given a promotion to the big stage. Timme is averaging nearly 30 points per game for the South Bay Lakers, while Watson is playing right beside him and putting up quality production on both sides of the ball.

Here is an overview of how the nine Zags currently in the NBA have performed through Wednesday, Nov. 19:

Rui Hachimura, Los Angeles Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura
Nov 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (28) dribbles against New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (2) during the second half at Smoothie King Center. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Stats: 14 games, 15.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 48.1% from 3 in 33.9 MPG

LeBron James has finally returned to the floor for the Los Angeles Lakers, which could limit Hachimura's minutes after playing nearly 34 per night through the first 14 games of the season. The seven-year vet has been outstanding in an increased role with LAL, and will remain a big part of the Lakers' plans this year.

Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder

Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren
Nov 19, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren (7) moves the ball towards the basket against Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (0) during the second quarter at Paycom Center. / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Stats: 12 games, 20 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.4 blocks in 29.9 MPG

Holmgren has been otherworldly good for Oklahoma City in his third NBA season. He's not only averaging 20.0 points and a career-high 8.2 rebounds, he's shooting a ridiculous 71.6% on two point attempts and 38.5% from beyond the arc. His 66.7% eFG rate is ninth in the NBA, and that two point rate ranks fifth. The big man will look to help lead OKC back to the NBA Finals in his age 23 season.

Corey Kispert, Washington Wizards

Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert
Nov 16, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert (24) dribbles the ball up court against the Brooklyn Nets during the third quarter at Capital One Arena. / Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

Stats: 14 games, 7.4 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 36.7% from three in 18.4 MPG

Kispert is playing as well as he usually does, with a career-best 66.7% mark on two pointers and a solid 36.7% clip from three. However, Washington's youth movement has relegated him to a bench role, with his 18.4 minutes per game far and away the lowest mark of his career. Perhaps a midseason trade will solve the issue for all parties involved.

Andrew Nembhard, Indiana Pacers

Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard
Nov 19, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) passes the ball while Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel (7) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Stats: 8 games, 17.4 points, 6.3 assists, 1.8 rebounds in 29.3 MPG

After missing seven games with a shoulder injury, Nembhard has been better than ever with the Indiana Pacers - helping to replace the loss of Tyrese Haliburton to a season-ending injury.

Nemhbard is averaging over 17 points and 6.3 assists per game - both easily career-highs - and is shooting a remarkable 92.9% from the free throw line on over five attempts per game.

Ryan Nembhard, Dallas Mavericks

Washington Wizards forward Khris Middleton
Oct 24, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Washington Wizards forward Khris Middleton (22) drives to the basket as Dallas Mavericks guard Ryan Nembhard (9) defends during the second half at American Airlines Center. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Stats: 5 games, 3.2 points, 1.8 assists, 63.6% on twos in 9 MPG

Nembhard has not had many opportunities at the NBA level, but he did have an incredible 26 point, 10 assist game in the G-League. However, the rookie guard suffered a knee injury and will miss the next 2-3 weeks, putting him roughly in line for a mid-December return.

Kelly Olynyk, San Antonio Spurs

San Antonio Spurs forward Kelly Olynyk
Nov 18, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama (7) dribbles against San Antonio Spurs forward Kelly Olynyk (8) in the second half at Frost Bank Center. / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Stats: 5 games, 4.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 40% from 3 in 11.2 MPG

Olynyk played sparingly in his first few appearances with San Antonio after missing the start of the year, but the injury to Victor Wembanyama thrust him into a bigger role the past two games.

KO had five points, eight assists, and six rebounds in 18 minutes on Nov. 16 and then 10 points, five rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 19 minutes on Nov. 18. Expect solid production to continue for the 13-year veteran while Wemby is on the shelf.

Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings

Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis
Nov 16, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) shoots in the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Stats: 11 games, 17.2 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.2 steals in 33.2 MPG

It's been a slower than usual start for Sabonis in Sacramento, who is still averaging over 17 points and over 12 rebounds per game. He hasn't been his usual efficient self, however, and his passing has taken a dip on a Sacramento team that has a lot of high-scoring veteran players. He's also been in and out of the lineup with a knee injury, and is currently listed as day-to-day.

Julian Strawther, Denver Nuggets

Denver Nuggets guard Julian Strawther
Oct 29, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Julian Strawther (3) controls the ball as New Orleans Pelicans center Derik Queen (22) defends in the second quarter at Ball Arena. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Stats: 9 games, 3.7 points, 1.6 rebounds, 64.3% on twos in 7.9 MPG

Strawther has been pushed to the edge of Denver's rotation, and a back injury has him currently day-to-day. A very slow 2-16 (12.5%) start from three has not helped the third year wing earn more time for a veteran Denver squad, although opportunities will continue to arise as the year goes on.

Jalen Suggs, Orlando Magic

Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs
Nov 18, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) defends Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody (4) during the first quarter at Kia Center. / Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Stats: 11 games, 12.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.6 steals, 34.6% from 3 in 23 MPG

Suggs has seen his playing time drop in Orlando, likely as a way to keep the fifth year pro healthier after he missed over half the 2024-25 season with injuries.

The plan seems to be working, as Suggs is posting a 61.8% eFG rate - the highest of his career - while dishing out more assists (4.7 per game) than ever before.

MORE GONZAGA NEWS & ANALYSIS

feed

Published
Andy Patton
ANDY PATTON

Andy Patton is a diehard fan and alumnus of Gonzaga, graduating in 2013. He’s been the host of the Locked On Zags podcast covering Gonzaga basketball since 2021, and one of two co-hosts on the Locked On College Basketball podcast since 2022. In addition to covering college basketball, Andy has dabbled in sports writing and podcasting across nearly every major sport dating back to 2017. He was a beat writer covering the Seattle Seahawks from 2017–2021 for USA TODAY, where he also spent one year each covering the USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks, and had a stint as the lead writer for College Sports Wire. Andy has also written about the NBA, NHL, and MLB for various news outlets through TEGNA, including KREM in Spokane, CBS8 in San Diego, and KING 5 in Seattle. After stints in Spokane and Seattle, Andy is back in Oregon near his hometown with his wife, daughter, and dog.

Home/Basketball