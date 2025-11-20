How former Gonzaga stars are performing one month into the NBA season
There aren't many programs in college basketball more successful at graduating players into the NBA than the Gonzaga Bulldogs.
Mark Few's program to date has seen nine different players appear in an NBA game this season, with two more who are injured but expected to debut at some point in the year in Brandon Clarke and Zach Collins.
Collins is dealing with a wrist injury and has yet to make his season debut with the Chicago Bulls. He has not begun practicing, so at this point his return seems to be weeks - not days - away.
The same is true for Brandon Clarke, who has been ramping up basketball activities while recovering from surgery on his right knee. As of this update, he is said to be 5-8 weeks away from returning to the floor for a Memphis squad that could really use his size and scoring ability on the block.
Assuming Clarke and Collins eventually play in an NBA game this year, Gonzaga will have 11 different alumni in the league. It could end up being more if any of GU's G-League stars - notably Drew Timme, Anton Watson, Nolan Hickman, and Malachi Smith - are given a promotion to the big stage. Timme is averaging nearly 30 points per game for the South Bay Lakers, while Watson is playing right beside him and putting up quality production on both sides of the ball.
Here is an overview of how the nine Zags currently in the NBA have performed through Wednesday, Nov. 19:
Rui Hachimura, Los Angeles Lakers
Stats: 14 games, 15.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 48.1% from 3 in 33.9 MPG
LeBron James has finally returned to the floor for the Los Angeles Lakers, which could limit Hachimura's minutes after playing nearly 34 per night through the first 14 games of the season. The seven-year vet has been outstanding in an increased role with LAL, and will remain a big part of the Lakers' plans this year.
Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder
Stats: 12 games, 20 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.4 blocks in 29.9 MPG
Holmgren has been otherworldly good for Oklahoma City in his third NBA season. He's not only averaging 20.0 points and a career-high 8.2 rebounds, he's shooting a ridiculous 71.6% on two point attempts and 38.5% from beyond the arc. His 66.7% eFG rate is ninth in the NBA, and that two point rate ranks fifth. The big man will look to help lead OKC back to the NBA Finals in his age 23 season.
Corey Kispert, Washington Wizards
Stats: 14 games, 7.4 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 36.7% from three in 18.4 MPG
Kispert is playing as well as he usually does, with a career-best 66.7% mark on two pointers and a solid 36.7% clip from three. However, Washington's youth movement has relegated him to a bench role, with his 18.4 minutes per game far and away the lowest mark of his career. Perhaps a midseason trade will solve the issue for all parties involved.
Andrew Nembhard, Indiana Pacers
Stats: 8 games, 17.4 points, 6.3 assists, 1.8 rebounds in 29.3 MPG
After missing seven games with a shoulder injury, Nembhard has been better than ever with the Indiana Pacers - helping to replace the loss of Tyrese Haliburton to a season-ending injury.
Nemhbard is averaging over 17 points and 6.3 assists per game - both easily career-highs - and is shooting a remarkable 92.9% from the free throw line on over five attempts per game.
Ryan Nembhard, Dallas Mavericks
Stats: 5 games, 3.2 points, 1.8 assists, 63.6% on twos in 9 MPG
Nembhard has not had many opportunities at the NBA level, but he did have an incredible 26 point, 10 assist game in the G-League. However, the rookie guard suffered a knee injury and will miss the next 2-3 weeks, putting him roughly in line for a mid-December return.
Kelly Olynyk, San Antonio Spurs
Stats: 5 games, 4.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 40% from 3 in 11.2 MPG
Olynyk played sparingly in his first few appearances with San Antonio after missing the start of the year, but the injury to Victor Wembanyama thrust him into a bigger role the past two games.
KO had five points, eight assists, and six rebounds in 18 minutes on Nov. 16 and then 10 points, five rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 19 minutes on Nov. 18. Expect solid production to continue for the 13-year veteran while Wemby is on the shelf.
Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings
Stats: 11 games, 17.2 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.2 steals in 33.2 MPG
It's been a slower than usual start for Sabonis in Sacramento, who is still averaging over 17 points and over 12 rebounds per game. He hasn't been his usual efficient self, however, and his passing has taken a dip on a Sacramento team that has a lot of high-scoring veteran players. He's also been in and out of the lineup with a knee injury, and is currently listed as day-to-day.
Julian Strawther, Denver Nuggets
Stats: 9 games, 3.7 points, 1.6 rebounds, 64.3% on twos in 7.9 MPG
Strawther has been pushed to the edge of Denver's rotation, and a back injury has him currently day-to-day. A very slow 2-16 (12.5%) start from three has not helped the third year wing earn more time for a veteran Denver squad, although opportunities will continue to arise as the year goes on.
Jalen Suggs, Orlando Magic
Stats: 11 games, 12.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.6 steals, 34.6% from 3 in 23 MPG
Suggs has seen his playing time drop in Orlando, likely as a way to keep the fifth year pro healthier after he missed over half the 2024-25 season with injuries.
The plan seems to be working, as Suggs is posting a 61.8% eFG rate - the highest of his career - while dishing out more assists (4.7 per game) than ever before.