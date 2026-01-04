Draymond Green Ejected After Earning Two Techs in 30 Seconds
Warriors star Draymond Green was ejected in the second quarter of Saturday night's game against the Jazz for arguing with the officials.
Green being ejected from a game is nothing new, as the veteran is known for being boisterous and expressing his dismay when warranted (or sometimes unwarranted).
Saturday's ejection came as Green accumulated two technical fouls in a span of less than 30 seconds. Green went from arguing for a perceived lack of a three-second call under the basket to heading to the locker room in short order after receiving a technical foul from two different officials.
It continues a torrid stretch of behavior from Green, who is just under two weeks removed from willfully heading to the locker room on his own after a fiery disagreement with head coach Steve Kerr on the bench.
The two brushed off the disagreement afterwards, but there no denying that Green is playing with plenty of passion late into his career.