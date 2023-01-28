How to watch Gonzaga vs. Portland: Live stream online; TV channel

The No. 14 Gonzaga Bulldogs and the Portland Pilots are far from strangers when it comes to facing one another, and the two will meet for the 173rd time in program history when they face off in the Rose City on Saturday (January 28).

Gonzaga (17-4, 6-1 WCC) is fresh off an up-and-down week last week that saw its NCAA Division 1 record 75-game home win streak and season-long 11-game win streak come to an end in a heartbreaking 68-67 loss at home to Loyola Marymount before finishing the week with a 99-90 win on the road against Pacific.

While the Zags ended the week on a high note, they dropped eight spots to No. 14 in the most recent AP Top 25 poll.

Following the loss to LMU, Drew Timme responded with one of his best games in a Gonzaga uniform by pouring in a career-high 38 points.

He scored 24 of those points in the second half, including 18 straight points in an explosive stretch.

The senior All-American leads the nation with 185 made field goals this season and has the third most points in NCAA Division 1 with 463 points this season.

He is a big reason that Gonzaga currently has the best shooting percentage in the country (51.8%) and is averaging a nation-leading 86.5 ppg.

Portland (11-11, 3-4 WCC) and Gonzaga last met on January 14 when the Bulldogs routed the Pilots 115-75 at the McCarthey Athletic Center.

The Pilots were riding a pair of back-to-back wins after that game before also falling to Loyola Marymount 79-60 last week.

Gonzaga has won 15 consecutive games against Portland and will look to improve Mark Few's record against the Pilots to 43-2 on Saturday.

Last time these two met, Malachi Smith tallied a season-high 27 points on seven 3-pointers and pulled down a team-leading eight rebounds.

Up next for the Zags after Portland is their 100th all-time meeting against Santa Clara.

Here is how you can watch tonight's game:

How to Watch No. 14 Gonzaga vs. Portland

Who: No. 14 Gonzaga travels to the Rose City to face Portland

When: 4 p.m. PT/1 p.m. EST | Saturday, January 28

Where: Chiles Center | Portland, Oregon

Live Stream: Stream this game on fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV: NBC (KHQ/ROOT Plus)

Radio: SiriusXM - 135