Men's college basketball rankings: Gonzaga falls to No. 14 in AP Top 25 poll (1/23/23)

Gonzaga fell eight spots to No. 14 in the most recent Associated Press Top 25 poll following another week full of upsets around the country.

Six of the previous top 10 teams lost at least one game over the last week, including the Zags (17-4, 6-1 WCC) who fell short against LMU at home last Thursday. The setback snapped the longest home-game winning streak in modern Division I basketball history.

Drew Timme’s career-high 38 points helped Gonzaga bounce back with a 99-90 win at Pacific on Saturday.

Purdue reclaimed the top spot in the rankings, receiving 39 of 62 possible votes after Temple knocked off then-No. 1 Houston over the weekend. The Boilermakers return to the top for the first time in four weeks.

Alabama moved into the No. 2 spot, the program’s highest ranking since the 2002-03 season. The Crimson Tide handled Missouri and Vanderbilt following Darius Miles’ dismissal from the program as he faces a murder charge.

Kansas State earned its highest ranking in over a decade, as the 23-point beatdown over Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse, snapping the Jayhawks’ 28 home game winning streak and pushing the Wildcats to No. 5 this week.

The Wildcats were the biggest risers in the polls, followed by No. 4 Tennessee and No. 6 Arizona which each moved up five spots.

No. 9 Kansas also fell to No. 11 TCU, marking the first time the Jayhawks dropped back-to-back home outings since 1989.

Saint Mary’s entered the poll for the first time this season at No. 22. The Gaels are undefeated in conference play after wins over Pepperdine and Santa Clara last week.

Here’s the full AP Top 25 poll for Week 12 of the 2022-23 season:

AP TOP 25 POLL

1. Purdue 1,527 (39)

2. Alabama 1,511 (23)

3. Houston 1,333

4. Tennessee 1,298

5. Kansas State 1,254

6. Arizona 1,195

7. Virginia 1,160

8. UCLA 1,155

9. Kansas 1,117

10. Texas 980

11. TCU 875

12. Iowa State 817

13. Xavier 807

14. Gonzaga 784

15. Auburn 699

16. Marquette 600

17. Baylor 497

18. Charleston 445

19. UConn 372

20. Miami (FL) 328

21. Florida Atlantic 271

22. Saint Mary's 254

23. Providence 194

24. Clemson 169

25. New Mexico 156

Others receiving votes: Duke 102, Indiana 61, San Diego State 57, Rutgers 31, Kent State 24, North Carolina 12, Michigan State 10, Creighton 9, Illinois 9, Arkansas 9, Missouri 8, Wisconsin 6, North Carolina State 4, Kentucky 3, VCU 2, Boise State 2, Memphis 1, Wake Forest 1, Oral Roberts 1