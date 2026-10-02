How to watch Gonzaga’s Kraziness in the Kennel: TV channel, live stream, start time

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs will take the floor for the first time in the 2026-27 college basketball season on Saturday for Kraziness in the Kennel - although it's still not clear if everyone on the team will be suited up.

It's been that kind of offseason for the Zags, who still have four of their 15 players in eligibility limbo with the NCAA - international big man commit Izan Almansa and three fifth-year senior transfers in Javon Bennett, Chauncey Wiggins, and Xaivian Lee.

Almansa is unlikely to play unless he has been cleared by the NCAA - or granted a practice waiver - while Lee is the only one of the three class of 2022 seniors who is currently eligible thanks to a TRO granted in California.

Wiggins is ineligible, but it is worth noting that Arizona forward RJ Godfrey - who was a plaintiff in Wiggins' case in Georgia - participated in Arizona's Red-Blue Showcase last weekend on a practice waiver, which could very well be the case for Wiggins as well.

Bennett could also have a practice waiver, although his injunction in Ohio was overturned by the Court of Appeals on Friday, making his eligibility situation far murkier than the others for this upcoming season.

What to expect at Kraziness in the Kennel

Gonzaga men's basketball assistant coach Brian Michaelson. | Photo by Mercedes Smith

Even with a good chunk of the roster sitting with uncertain eligibility, Kraziness will offer a first look at the many newcomers who will suit up this season - including transfers Massamba Diop (Arizona State) and Isiah Harwell (Houston) as well as international additions Nathan de Sousa and Juwan Ekanga and true freshmen Luca Foster, Sam Funches, and Carter Nilson.

Those seven will be joined on Saturday by a quartet of returners in Braden Huff, Davis Fogle, Parker Jefferson, and Alonzo Metz, in what is a very new-look roster but one that will rely heavily on Huff and Fogle to carry the load in the new-look Pac-12.

Kraziness will serve as an introduction to the new roster, as well as a welcome to the Pac-12 for Gonzaga. Longtime ESPN broadcaster Sean Farnham will once again MC the event - even though ESPN is not part of the Pac-12 media deal, which likely limits his opportunities to call Zag games this year.

Below is a look at how to watch and stream this year's Kraziness in the Kennel event on Saturday:

How to watch Gonzaga’s Kraziness in the Kennel

Date: Saturday, Oct. 3

Event time: 2:00 PM PT

Where: McCarthey Athletic Center (Spokane, WA)

How to listen: The Varsity Network

How to stream: SWXlocalsports.com

How to watch: SWX (local broadcast only)