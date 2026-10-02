3 things Gonzaga fans should know before Kraziness in the Kennel

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs will take the floor on Saturday, Oct. 3, for the annual Kraziness in the Kennel, a live practice in front of the home crowd to kick off the 2026-27 season.

Gonzaga will introduce the 2026-27 roster, which was published officially earlier this week, and will celebrate the program joining the Pac-12 before a three-point shootout, skills challenge, and then the headlining event: a 20-minute intrasquad scrimmage.

As of now, it is unclear if Gonzaga's three fifth-year senior transfer additions - Xaivian Lee, Javon Bennett, and Chauncey Wiggins - will suit up on Saturday or not. Presently, Lee is eligible, while Wiggins and Bennett are not, although the pair could be cleared to practice, which would allow them to participate on Saturday.

The status of those three players is one of many storylines to track heading into Saturday's event, which will also include a big-time recruit on campus and one more new tradition:

1. 4-star recruit Gene Roebuck returns to Gonzaga

Recruit Gene Roebuck (right). | Photo by Erik Smith

Gonzaga has long used Kraziness in the Kennel as a recruiting tool, and 2026 will be no different. Gene Roebuck, a 4-star wing from La Mirada, CA, will be in the house on Saturday for his second official visit to Spokane, having come to campus last year for the team's season-opening victory over Texas Southern.

Roebuck is a 6'5 shooting guard who ranks No. 44 in the 2027 class at Rivals and No. 46 at 247Sports, coming off a strong summer with Dream Vision on the Adidas 3SSB circuit.

Gonzaga has long pursued Roebuck for his strong offensive game, including a great outside shot and an ability to get downhill and finish at the rim.

Cal and Washington have both had the 4-star guard on campus recently, but Gonzaga getting him for round two is a great sign he could be committing in the very near future - possibly on Saturday after the Kraziness festivities.

2. Five newcomers could make their first appearance in a Gonzaga uniform

Recruit Sam Funches and his family watch Gonzaga’s Kraziness in the Kennel at the McCarthey Athletic Center. | Photo by Gonzaga Bulldogs On SI

Gonzaga has 11 new players on the roster in 2026-27, six of whom will make their college basketball debut this season. Of those six, five are expected to participate in Saturday's festivities, with the lone holdout being 6'10 big man Izan Almansa.

Almansa, a 21-year-old forward from Spain, remains ineligible with the NCAA due to his status as a professional with the G League Ignite in 2023-24, and time spent in the NBL and with Real Madrid.

Unless that changes before Saturday - or if he has a practice waiver - he will be held out of Kraziness while waiting for word from the NCAA.

However, true freshmen Luca Foster, Sam Funches, and walk-on Carter Nilson, as well as French guards Nathan de Sousa and Juwan Ekanga, will all take the floor for the first time in front of the home crowd on Saturday, providing fans a glimpse into Gonzaga's future this season and beyond.

3. Alcohol sales expected to begin at the Kennel

Gonzaga University Kennel Club. | Photo by Erik Smith, Myk Crawford

Since opening in 2004, the McCarthey Athletic Center has been alcohol-free, but that will change in 2026-27. Back in mid-July, Gonzaga announced plans to sell alcohol at men's and women's basketball games this season at designated concession stands. It is expected that it will begin with Saturday's event.

Alcohol will be permitted in regular seating areas, with an exception for the student section, which must remain alcohol free in accordance with the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board.

Gonzaga's new look roster, in a new look conference, and with longstanding rules changing at the Kennel, should make Kraziness one of the most exciting events of the year.

The festivities get underway at 2:00 PM PT on Saturday, Oct. 3. Those who cannot attend can watch locally on SWX.