How to watch Gonzaga vs. Purdue: TV channel, live stream, tipoff time

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs will play their first official game as members of the Pac-12 on Monday, when they take on the Purdue Boilermakers in Las Vegas as part of the Hall of Fame Series.

The game is part of a double-header at T-Mobile Arena, which also features Tommy Lloyd and the Arizona Wildcats taking on Mick Cronin and the UCLA Bruins.

It'll be a matchup of two excellent coaches with very new-look rosters, with Gonzaga returning just two players from last year's rotation in Davis Fogle and Braden Huff, while Purdue's four leading scorers from last year - Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer, Trey Kaufman-Renn, and Oscar Cluff - are no longer in the picture for coach Painter's club.

What to know about Purdue entering the season opener

Dec 5, 2024; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard CJ Cox (0) dribbles the ball down court on a break away during the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State defeated Purdue 81-70. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Purdue has been among the steadiest, most successful programs in college basketball over the past 20 years, and they are one of the very few teams to never have lost to Gonzaga - with a 5-0 record dating back to 1998, including two wins in the NCAA Tournament in 2000 and 2024.

The Boilers went to the national championship game in 2024 thanks to superstar big man Zach Edey, but he's no longer in the picture and his outstanding supporting cast - Smith, Loyer, and Kaufman-Renn - are gone as well, leaving behind a tremendous legacy and a lot of question marks for Purdue this season.

Returning guard CJ Cox is expected to be Purdue's leading scorer after he averaged 8.5 points in 24.4 minutes as the team's lone returning starter, while 7'3 center Daniel Jacobsen, junior guard Gicarri Harris, and sophomore point guard Omer Mayer will all step into bigger roles after contributing last season.

Joining this roster is Caden Pierce - a 6'6 transfer forward from Princeton who grew up with Braden Huff and played with Xaivian Lee on the Tigers - as well as freshman guard Luke Ertel, who has been very impressive for Purdue this preseason.

Gonzaga will have to win the battle on the boards - something Purdue has always emphasized - and hit outside shots in order to leave Sin City with a win and get the Pac-12 era off to an undefeated start.

Below is a look at how to watch, stream, and listen to Gonzaga take on Purdue Monday in Las Vegas.

Gonzaga vs. Purdue: Game time, TV channel and streaming information

Date: Monday, Nov. 2

Game time: 4:30 PM PST

Where: T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas, NV)

How to listen: 590 AM and 96.1 FM (Varsity Network)

How to stream: HBO MAX

How to watch: TNT