How to watch Gonzaga vs. Purdue: TV channel, live stream, tipoff time
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Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs will play their first official game as members of the Pac-12 on Monday, when they take on the Purdue Boilermakers in Las Vegas as part of the Hall of Fame Series.
The game is part of a double-header at T-Mobile Arena, which also features Tommy Lloyd and the Arizona Wildcats taking on Mick Cronin and the UCLA Bruins.
It'll be a matchup of two excellent coaches with very new-look rosters, with Gonzaga returning just two players from last year's rotation in Davis Fogle and Braden Huff, while Purdue's four leading scorers from last year - Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer, Trey Kaufman-Renn, and Oscar Cluff - are no longer in the picture for coach Painter's club.
What to know about Purdue entering the season opener
Purdue has been among the steadiest, most successful programs in college basketball over the past 20 years, and they are one of the very few teams to never have lost to Gonzaga - with a 5-0 record dating back to 1998, including two wins in the NCAA Tournament in 2000 and 2024.
The Boilers went to the national championship game in 2024 thanks to superstar big man Zach Edey, but he's no longer in the picture and his outstanding supporting cast - Smith, Loyer, and Kaufman-Renn - are gone as well, leaving behind a tremendous legacy and a lot of question marks for Purdue this season.
Returning guard CJ Cox is expected to be Purdue's leading scorer after he averaged 8.5 points in 24.4 minutes as the team's lone returning starter, while 7'3 center Daniel Jacobsen, junior guard Gicarri Harris, and sophomore point guard Omer Mayer will all step into bigger roles after contributing last season.
Joining this roster is Caden Pierce - a 6'6 transfer forward from Princeton who grew up with Braden Huff and played with Xaivian Lee on the Tigers - as well as freshman guard Luke Ertel, who has been very impressive for Purdue this preseason.
Gonzaga will have to win the battle on the boards - something Purdue has always emphasized - and hit outside shots in order to leave Sin City with a win and get the Pac-12 era off to an undefeated start.
Below is a look at how to watch, stream, and listen to Gonzaga take on Purdue Monday in Las Vegas.
Gonzaga vs. Purdue: Game time, TV channel and streaming information
Date: Monday, Nov. 2
Game time: 4:30 PM PST
Where: T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas, NV)
How to listen: 590 AM and 96.1 FM (Varsity Network)
How to stream: HBO MAX
How to watch: TNT
Andy Patton is a diehard Gonzaga fan and alumnus who has covered the Bulldogs extensively since 2021. He hosts the Locked On Zags podcast and co-hosts the Locked On College Basketball podcast, bringing years of experience covering Gonzaga, the West Coast and college basketball nationally. Andy also covers the Arizona Wildcats for Arizona Wildcats On SI, where his longtime familiarity with former Gonzaga assistant and current Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd provides a natural connection between two of college basketball’s premier programs. Andy has worked in sports media since 2017, with experience covering nearly every major sport. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for USA TODAY from 2017–21, where he also spent time covering the USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks, and previously served as lead writer for College Sports Wire. He has also covered the NBA, NHL and MLB for various TEGNA outlets, including KREM in Spokane, 12News in Phoenix and KING 5 in Seattle. A 2013 Gonzaga graduate, Andy now lives in Spokane, Washington, with his wife, daughter and dog.Follow AndyPattonCBB