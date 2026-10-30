Men’s College Basketball Eligibility Tracker: Every Five-in-Five Decision for 2026–27

Keeping track of men’s college basketball rosters right now sometimes feels like a full-time job. With hundreds of players fighting for additional eligibility via dozens of different lawsuits, it’s hard to keep track of who’s eligible and who’s not.

Thankfully, Sports Illustrated has you covered. This tracker gives you an updated look at where key players at the top of the sport’s eligibility cases stand: Who’s eligible, who’s not, and which cases to be tracking if your favorite player is still in limbo.

ACC

Eligible

Alex Steen, Florida State (Individual suit in Florida)

Seth Trimble, Louisville (Kentucky case)

LJ Wells, Louisville (Kentucky case)

Malik Reneau, Miami (Indiana case)

Ven-Allen Lubin, NC State (Texas case)

Oziyah Sellers, SMU (California case)

Nick Townsend, Stanford (California case)

Amarri Monroe, Syracuse (Individual suit in New York)

Efrem “Butta” Johnson, Virginia Tech (Indiana case)

Justin Abson, Wake Forest (Indiana case)

Ineligible

Dillon Hunter, Clemson (Georgia case)

Cameron Fens, North Carolina (Tennessee case)

Big East

Eligible

Fred King, Creighton (Kentucky case)

Vince Iwuchukwu, Georgetown (Individual suit in New York)

Colin Porter, Marquette (Kentucky case)

Elijah Saunders, Providence (California case)

Elijah Fisher, Seton Hall (California case)

Keyshawn Hall, St. John’s (Individual suit in New York)

Reed Bailey, St. John’s (California case)

Babacar Sane, St. John’s (Individual suit in New York)

Filip Borovicanin, Xavier (Ohio case)

Ineligible

Brody Robinson, Creighton (Withdrew from Tennessee case, denied TRO in Texas)

Brandon Maclin, DePaul (Case TBD)

NJ Benson, Georgetown (Withdrew from Georgia case, denied TRO in Texas)

Joe Pinion, Providence (Suit with Simpson in Rhode Island)

Derek Simpson, Providence (Suit with Pinion in Rhode Island)

Big Ten

Eligible

Sam Alexis, Indiana (Indiana case)

Roddy Gayle Jr., Michigan (Individual suit in New York)

Kenny Noland, Michigan (Indiana case)

Josh Reed, Penn State (Ohio case)

Tayshawn Comer, Washington (California case)

Braeden Carrington, Wisconsin (California case)

Ineligible

Cade Tyson, Minnesota (Colorado case)

Big 12

Eligible

Caden Powell, Baylor (Ohio case)

Jaxon Kohler, BYU (California case)

MJ Collins Jr., Cincinnati (Ohio case)

Amani Lyles, Cincinnati (Ohio case)

Javontae Campbell, Cincinnati (Oklahoma case)

Iaroslav Niagu, Colorado (California case)

Tamin Lipsey, Iowa State (Indiana case)

Melvin Council Jr., Kansas (Individual suit in New York)

Tre White, Kansas (Indiana case)

Trey Kaufman-Renn, Kansas (Individual suit in Indiana)

Parsa Fallah, Oklahoma State (California case)

Kashie Natt, Oklahoma State (Individual suit in Oklahoma)

Donovan Atwell, Texas Tech (Individual suit in Texas)

Darrion Williams, Texas Tech (Texas case)

Riley Kugel, UCF (Indiana case)

Trey Campbell, Utah (Individual suit in Utah)

Javan Buchanan, West Virginia (Suit with Lorient in West Virginia)

Brenen Lorient, West Virginia (Suit with Buchanan in West Virginia)

Ineligible

RJ Godfrey, Arizona (Withdrew from Georgia case, denied TRO in Texas)

Chendall Weaver, Houston (Tennessee case)

Jamichael Stillwell, Texas Tech (Case TBD, withdrew from Georgia case)

SEC

Eligible

Kolby King, Auburn (Ohio case)

Denzel Aberdeen, Florida (Individual suit in Florida)

Donovan Dent, LSU (California case)

Skyy Clark, LSU (Kentucky case)

Kimani Hamilton, Mississippi State (California case)

Mark Mitchell, Missouri (Kentucky case)

Duke Brennan, Oklahoma (California case)

Micah Handlogten, Ole Miss (Texas case, but may face SEC scrutiny)

Corey Stephenson, Ole Miss (California case)

Jordan Pope, Texas A&M (California case)

Ineligible

B.J. Edwards, Oklahoma (Tennessee case)

Tae Davis, Oklahoma (Case TBD)

CJ Gunn, Missouri (Withdrew suit)

Jalen Washington, Tennessee (Withdrew from Tennessee case, denied TRO in Texas)

Rylan Griffen, Texas A&M (Individual suit in Texas)

Other Notables

Eligible

Xaivian Lee, Gonzaga (California case)

Javon Bennett, Gonzaga (Ohio case)

Robbie Avila, Saint Louis (Individual suit in Missouri, sitting out until injunction hearing on Nov. 4)

Jaden Henley, Grand Canyon (California case)

Tre Holloman, Grand Canyon (California case)

Dallin Hall, Utah State (Texas case)

Kenyon Giles, Wichita State (Indiana case)

Elijah Mahi, Santa Clara (Indiana case)

Ineligible

Chauncey Wiggins, Gonzaga (Withdrew from Georgia case, denied TRO in Texas)

Dan Skillings Jr., Grand Canyon (Withdrew from Georgia case, denied TRO in Texas)

AJ Storr, UNLV (Withdrew from Tennessee case, denied TRO in Texas)

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