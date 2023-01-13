How to watch Gonzaga vs. BYU: Live stream online; TV channel

The No. 8 Gonzaga Bulldogs look to continue their winning ways Thursday (January 12) when they close out a three-game road swing at BYU.

You can stream this game live on FuboTV (Start your free trial).

Gonzaga (14-3, 3-0 WCC) is riding a season-long nine-game win streak which includes three consecutive victories to open up its West Coast Conference schedule.

Most recently, the Zags erased a 14-point first-half deficit to avoid an upset and earn an 81-76 win against Santa Clara Saturday night that helped them improve to No. 8 in the latest AP Poll.

Drew Timme and Nolan Hickman each turned in a team-high 20 points in the victory.

For Hickman, it was his best performance of the season and the highest-scoring game in his collegiate career.

The sophomore guard had only surpassed 15 points once in his two years at Gonzaga, but finished 8-9 from the field including hitting four of his five attempts from behind the arc.

The Bulldogs lead the country in shooting percentage from the field (51.8%) and are the sixth-highest scoring team in NCAA Divison 1 with an average of 85.9 points per game.

BYU (13-6, 3-1 WCC) recently snapped a seven-game win streak that featured wins against previously-ranked Creighton and in-state rival Utah.

All but one of the Cougars' losses this season have been by single digits, including losses to No. 23 San Diego State, USC and Butler.

The Zags and Cougars have met 30 times before, with Gonzaga holding a 23-7 advantage in the series. All 30 matchups have been under head coach Mark Few.

With a win on the road at BYU, the Bulldogs could begin to separate themselves from the rest of the WCC.

After BYU, Gonzaga will return home for a short two-game home stand at the McCarthey Atheltic Center where it owns the nation's longest home win streak of 74 consecutive victories.

Here is how you can watch Thursday's matchup with BYU:

How to Watch No. 8 Gonzaga vs. BYU

Who: No. 8 Gonzaga aims to push its win streak to 10 consecutive games on the road against BYU

When: 6:30 p.m. PT/9:30 p.m. EST | Thursday, January 12

Where: Marriott Center | Provo, Utah

Live Stream: Stream this game on fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV: ESPN

Radio: SiriusXM - 81