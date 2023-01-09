Men's college basketball rankings: Gonzaga moves up to No. 8 in AP Top 25 poll (1/9/23)

Gonzaga moved up to No. 8 in the most recent Associated Press Top 25 poll after a wild week of upsets across the college basketball landscape.

Riding a nine-game winning streak, the Zags (14-3, 3-0 WCC) battled to the end in their two narrow victories in the Bay area last week to move up one spot in the poll.

After trailing the Dons throughout the ballgame, Rasir Bolton scored 16 second-half points, including a game-winning putback in the final seconds to help the Zags overcome a double-digit halftime deficit.

Two nights later in Santa Clara, the Zags and Broncos exchanged the lead 19 times in a back-and-forth battle that was decided by Nolan Hickman’s heroics down the stretch. The sophomore knocked down the go-ahead basket on a step-back 3-pointer with just over a minute left to give the Zags their ninth consecutive victory.

Following Purdue’s first loss of the season to Rutgers, Houston reclaimed the top spot in the poll. The No. 3 Boilermakers (15-1, 4-1 Big Ten) also lost to the Scarlet Knights last season as the No. 1 team.

Alabama and Tennessee each jumped three spots to round out the top five as No. 6 UConn continues to slide in the rankings with back-to-back losses following an undefeated start.

A letdown against Washington State snapped No. 9 Arizona’s 28-game home winning streak, the second-longest behind Gonzaga, and dropped the Wildcats four spots in the poll.

Likewise, No. 10 Texas fell in the rankings after a home loss to Kansas State.

Staying in the Big 12, No. 14 Iowa State jumped a whopping 11 spots after a 3-0 start to conference play that includes wins over Baylor and No. 17 TCU.

With the loss, the Bears (10-5, 0-3 Big 12) fell out of the Top 25 amid a three-game losing streak.

Saint Mary’s received 24 votes this week after a 42-point blowout over Portland. The Gaels (14-4) are No. 8 in the NET Rankings.

Here’s the full AP Top 25 poll for Week 10 of the 2022-23 season:

AP TOP 25 POLL

Houston 1,457 (34) Kansas 1,440 (22) Purdue 1,386 (4) Alabama 1,288 Tennessee 1,231 UConn 1,206 UCLA 1,108 Gonzaga 1,070 Arizona 1,049 Texas 940 Kansas State 818 Xavier 793 Virginia 712 Iowa State 697 Arkansas 613 Miami (FL) 604 TCU 553 Wisconsin 448 Providence 358 Missouri 317 Auburn 256 Charleston 246 San Diego State 222 Duke 221 Marquette 131

Others receiving votes: Baylor 93, Clemson 43, Florida Atlantic 33, Indiana 30, Michigan State 24, Saint Mary's 24, Northwestern 21, Rutgers 13, Illinois 13, Mississippi State 13, Ohio State 9, North Carolina State 4, Creighton 4, North Carolina 4, LSU 3, Pittsburgh 2, New Mexico 2, Nevada 1