How to watch Gonzaga vs. Eastern Oregon: Live stream online, TV channel

The No. 10 Gonzaga Bulldogs kick off WCC conference play this weekend, but not before one more non-conference tune-up at home against Eastern Oregon Wednesday afternoon (December 28).

You can stream this game live on FuboTV (Start your free trial).

Gonzaga (10-3) will wrap its regular season with a non-conference game against Chicago State on March 1, but the Bulldogs will begin a stretch of 16 straight WCC conference games after taking on Eastern Oregon.

The Bulldogs made history in their last game on December 20 with an 85-75 win over Montana.

The victory marked their 72nd consecutive win at the McCarthey Athletic Center, which extended the nation's longest home win streak and officially gave Gonzaga the longest home win streak in the modern era of Div. 1 (Since 1985).

With their 72nd straight home win, they broke the previous record of 71 consecutive home wins set by Arizona from 1987-1992.

The Zags have not lost at home since a 74-71 setback against St. Mary's on January 18, 2018.

Senior All-American Drew Timme notched his 100th career victory in the win over Montana, and did so in impressive fashion, pouring in a season-high 32 points and snagging 11 rebounds.

Timme now boasts a 100-10 career record at Gonzaga.

The Bulldogs enter Wednesday's matchup on a five-game winning streak. It is their longest winning streak of the season and includes a 100-90 victory over previously No. 4 Alabama.

Eastern Oregon (7-4) has faced Gonzaga four times previously, with the Bulldogs winning all four of those matchups.

The two teams last met in an exhibition game to open the season last year. Gonzaga won that meeting 115-62 and led by as many as 55 points in the second half.

Check out the full Gonzaga vs. Eastern Oregon preview for more on this game.

Here's how you can watch today's game:

How to Watch No. 10 Gonzaga vs. Eastern Oregon

Who: No. 10 Gonzaga hosts Eastern Oregon in its final non-conference game before beginning WCC play

When: 2:00 p.m. PT/5:00 p.m. EST | Wednesday, December 28

Where: McCarthey Athletic Center | Spokane, Washington

Live Stream: Stream this game on fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV: NBC (KHQ/ROOT Plus)