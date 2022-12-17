Gonzaga upsets No. 4 Alabama behind Drew Timme's 29 points

Around this time last year, Alabama knocked down 13 3-pointers in a convincing upset over the third-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs in the return of the Battle in Seattle.

What a difference a year can make.

Drew Timme’s 29 points and 10 rebounds led the No. 15 Gonzaga Bulldogs (9-3) to a 100-90 upset victory over the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide (9-2) Saturday afternoon in the C.M. Newton Classic from Birmingham, Alabama.

Despite Brandon Miller’s 36 points, Gonzaga’s balanced offensive attack and timely defense staved off the Crimson Tide in the second half. The Zags shot 74% from the field in the second half with six players scoring in double figures. Gonzaga scored 23 points off Alabama’s 21 turnovers.

Miller scored 26 of the Crimson Tide’s 48 second-half points.

The Zags forced 14 first-half turnovers and managed to erase an early 9-point deficit. A 12-4 run gave Mark Few’s squad the lead and momentum with Timme at the forefront, as the two-time All-American put up 16 points and five rebounds in the first half.

Freshman guard and former four-star recruit Jalen Bradley led the Crimson Tide’s offensive attack with 12 points in the first half. Brandon Miller knocked down two 3-pointers in the opening minutes, but the rest of his squad combined to shoot 2-for-10 from deep.

While the Crimson Tide struggled from deep, the Zags found success inside, scoring 28 points in the paint.

With a 47-42 lead heading into the half, Gonzaga had its best first half offensively since the opening round of the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament.

Miller opened the second half with 10 quick points in less than five minutes, including two 3-pointers and a two-hand dunk in transition.

Back-to-back 3-pointers from Anton Watson and Julian Strawther extended the Zags’ lead to nine just moments later.

Watson finished with 17 points and five rebounds, while Strawther contributed 11 after being held to four points against Northern Illinois.

The Zags are back in action on Tuesday when they take on the Montana Grizzlies (6-5) at 6 p.m. from the McCarthey Athletic Center.

Photo by Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports