How to watch Gonzaga vs. Kent State: Live stream online, TV channel

No. 18 Gonzaga returns to Spokane to kick off a three-game home stand against Kent State
After four consecutive games away from Spokane, the No. 18 Gonzaga Bulldogs return home to begin a three-game stretch at the McCarthey Athletic Center against unranked Kent State Monday (December 5).  

You can stream this game live on FuboTV (Start your free trial).

The Zags dropped to No. 18 in this week's AP Poll after losing a 64-63 contest against No. 12 Baylor last week in the inaugural Peacock Classic in South Dakota. 

Senior All-American Drew Timme was averaging 20 points per game heading into that matchup but was held to a season-low nine points against the stout Bears' defense. 

Worse, Timme fouled out with 16 seconds remaining and sent Baylor's Jalen Bridges to the free-throw line where he sank both shots to give the Bears the lead from which Gonzaga would not recover. 

Redshirt junior guard Malachi Smith came off the bench to lead Gonzaga (5-3) in scoring with 16 points. 

Now, the Bulldogs return home to play just their second game of the season in the McCarthey Athletic Center, and the first since their November 7 season-opening win against North Florida. 

It should be a nice change of pace for Gonzaga, whose loss to Baylor wrapped up a stretch of five games against ranked opponents in a seven-game span. 

The Bulldogs own the country's longest home win streak with 68 consecutive victories inside the McCarthey Athletic Center and will look to make it 69 in their first-ever meeting against the Golden Flashes. 

Kent State (6-2) poses another defensive threat for Gonzaga, ranking ninth in the country in turnovers forced per game with 20. 

Both of the Golden Flashes' losses this season were on the road and by five points or less, losing 74-72 at the College of Charleston and 49-44 at top-ranked Houston.

Monday's game will be just Gonzaga's seventh all-time meeting against a current member of the Mid-American Conference, with the Bulldogs going 5-1 in their previous six meetings.

Check out Cole Forsman's full Gonzaga vs. Kent State preview for more on this game. 

Here's how to watch tonight's game:

How to Watch No. 18 Gonzaga vs. Kent State

Who: No. 18 Gonzaga returns home for the first time in a month to host Kent State

When: 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. EST | Monday, December 5

Where: McCarthey Athletic Center | Spokane, Washington

Live Stream: Stream this game on fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV: NBC

