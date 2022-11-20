Skip to main content

How to watch Gonzaga vs. Kentucky: Live stream online; TV channel

No. 2 Gonzaga returns home for a top-5 showdown with No. 4 Kentucky Sunday night
The stage is set for the first top-5 matchup of the 2022 men's college basketball season as No. 2 Gonzaga returns home to Spokane to host No. 4 Kentucky Sunday night. 

For the Bulldogs (2-1), this game presents a huge opportunity to right the ship. 

Gonzaga was blown out 93-74 by No. 11 Texas on Wednesday, and now things won't get any easier with the No. 4 ranked Wildcats coming to town Sunday night.

Texas jumped out to an early lead against the Bulldogs and never looked back, leading wire-to-wire in a game that saw the Longhorns ahead by as many as 23 points in the second half behind Tyrese Hunter's career-high 26 points. 

Drew Timme led the way for the Bulldogs with 18 points and nine rebounds in that game, but the senior also committed five of Gonzaga's 20 turnovers in the loss. 

Kentucky (2-1) also enters this game looking to get back on track. 

The No. 4 ranked Wildcats lost 86-77 in overtime to unranked Michigan State on Tuesday in the first game of the State Farm Champions Classic. 

On top of featuring two of the top-5 ranked teams in the nation, the Gonzaga vs. Kentucky matchup also brings some incredible matchups to the table. 

Gonzaga's Mark Few and Kentucky's John Calipari are two of the winningest men's DI basketball coaches in the history of this game, and they bring a combined 1,426 wins to the table in Sunday's matchup.

On top of that, fans will have a chance to see two All-Americans going toe-to-toe as well with Drew Timme facing off against reigning National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe.

It is a rare treat to have a game with this many storylines slated for so early in the season, and it should be a great one to watch unfold. 

Here's how to watch Sunday's game:

How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Kentucky

Who: No. 2 Gonzaga returns home for a top-5 showdown with No. 4 Kentucky 

When: 4:30 p.m., Sunday, November 20

Where: Spokane Arena | Spokane, Washington

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV: This game will be televised on ESPN

