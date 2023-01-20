How to watch Gonzaga vs. Loyola Marymount: Live stream online; TV channel

Gonzaga and Loyola Marymount are no strangers when it comes to playing one another, and the two will meet for the 100th time in program history when they face off in Spokane Thursday (January 19).

Gonzaga (16-3, 5-0 WCC) jumped to No. 6 in the latest AP Poll following wins over BYU and Portland last week.

The Bulldogs needed a clutch 3-pointer from Julian Strawther to pull out a 75-74 win over BYU, but cruised to a 115-75 blowout win against Portland that saw six Zags finish in double figures including a game-high 27 points from Malachi Smith.

On top of pushing their season-high win streak to 11 games, the win versus Portland also extended the nation's longest home win streak as Gonzaga notched its 75th consecutive victory inside the McCarthey Athletic Center.

For the seventh season in a row, the Bulldogs secured a 5-0 start to begin WCC play and a win against LMU would mark their fifth straight season with a 6-0 record to kick off conference play.

The Zags currently lead the country shooting 51.7 percent from the field and averaging just under 87 points per game.

Loyola Marymount (13-7, 3-3 WCC) is coming off a 98-84 victory over San Diego that saw graduate student and Arizona transfer Cam Shelton log a career-high 28 points.

The Lions also own wins over Georgetown, Wake Forest and BYU this season.

They have lost 25 consecutive matchups against Gonzaga with their last win coming in February 2010.

Gonzaga holds an all-time 78-21 advantage in the series dating back to 1953 and is 46-3 against LMU under Mark Few.

Thursday's game marks the end of a brief two-game home stand for the Bulldogs before they head back to the west coast for a matchup against Pacific in Stockton, California.

Here is how to can watch tonight's game:

How to Watch No. 6 Gonzaga vs. Loyola Marymount

Who: No. 6 Gonzaga and Loyola Marymount face off for their 100th all-time meeting

When: 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. EST | Thursday, January 19

Where: McCarthey Athletic Center | Spokane, Washington

Live Stream: Stream this game on fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV: NBC (KHQ/ROOT Plus)

Radio: SiriusXM - 84