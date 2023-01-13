Skip to main content

Gonzaga beats BYU on Julian Strawther's late 3-pointer

Strawther knocked down the go-ahead basket with 9.8 seconds left to give the Zags their 10th straight win

Julian Strawther’s go-ahead 3-pointer with 9.8 seconds left pushed No. 8 Gonzaga past BYU by a final score of 75-74 on Thursday night in Provo, Utah to wrap up a three-game road swing.

Drew Timme led all scorers with 19 points for the Zags (15-3, 4-0 WCC), who picked up their 10th straight win after overcoming a double-digit deficit in the second half.

The Cougars (13-7, 3-2 WCC) caught fire from deep with 13 3-pointers while Spencer Johnson finished with 18 points. Jaxson Robinson pitched in 17 points on 5-for-8 shooting from deep.

Up one with 16 seconds left and Robinson at the free-throw line, the sophomore left the door open after missing the second of a one-and-one.

Strawther, who was 1-for-6 from deep at this point, wasted no time in taking advantage of the miss. The junior pulled up with no hesitation to knock down the go-ahead basket, leaving the 18,000 fans in attendance in shock.

Strawther finished with 11 points and eight rebounds.

A 3-pointer from Hunter Sallis made it a 1-point game with just under two minutes left after a couple of and-one baskets from Timme kept the Zags in striking distance.

With BYU up four with a minute remaining, an errant inbound from Robinson led to a wide-open 3-pointer from Hickman, his only field goal of the night.

Anton Watson finished with a season-high 18 points on 8-for-12 shooting from the floor.

BYU took an early advantage before the Zags' offense took control with an 11-2 run capped off with a Malachi Smith 3-pointer from the left wing.

Another 10-3 spurt from Mark Few’s squad helped push the lead to as many as 10 points in the first half. BYU cut into its deficit with back-to-back 3-pointers from Spencer Johnson and Gideon George, but stifling defense from Watson led to a fastbreak score to give the Zags a 44-39 advantage heading into the locker room.

The Cougars went scoreless over the final three minutes of the half.

Watson led all scorers with 14 points on 6-for-6 shooting from the floor. Gonzaga shot 56% from the floor and outrebounded BYU 22-12.

Jaxson Robinson caught fire from deep to help the Cougars flip the script coming out of the break. The 6-foot-7 sophomore knocked down three straight 3-pointers to knot things up at 48 apiece before a longball from Johnson gave BYU the lead.

Meanwhile, the Zags' offense sputtered to the tune of a 5-for-23 start shooting the ball as their rival jumped out to a double-digit advantage.

Gonzaga is back home on Saturday when the Portland Pilots (8-10, 0-3 WCC) visit Spokane. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. PST.

Gonzaga Bulldogs BYU Cougars32
Photos

Gonzaga-BYU photos: Zags stays perfect in WCC with last-second win over Cougars

By Gonzaga Nation Staff
Gonzaga Bulldogs BYU Cougars13
Videos

Look: Julian Strawther's clutch 3-pointer lifts Gonzaga to 75-74 win over BYU

By Cole Forsman
Gonzaga Bulldogs BYU Cougars32
Basketball

Gonzaga beats BYU on Julian Strawther's late 3-pointer

By Cole Forsman
Nolan Hickman turned in a career-high 20 points in Gonzaga's 81-76 win on the road at Santa Clara on January 7, 2023.
Basketball

How to watch Gonzaga vs. BYU: Live stream online; TV channel

By Sam Brown
gonzaga bulldogs santa clara wcc basketball 202313
Basketball

Drew Timme, No. 8 Gonzaga head to Provo to face BYU

By Henry Krueger
gonzaga bulldogs santa clara wcc basketball 202319
Podcasts

Gonzaga Bulldogs could separate themselves from the rest of the WCC this week

By Christian Pedersen
USATSI_19642598
Basketball

Women’s college basketball rankings: Gonzaga stays put at No. 20 in AP Top 25 poll (1/9/23)

By Henry Krueger
gonzaga bulldogs santa clara wcc basketball 202318
Basketball

Men's college basketball rankings: Gonzaga moves up to No. 8 in AP Top 25 poll (1/9/23)

By Cole Forsman
gonzaga bulldogs santa clara wcc basketball 202322
Basketball

3 takeaways from Gonzaga's win over Santa Clara: Nolan Hickman has career night, Drew Timme bounces back

By Henry Krueger