How to watch Gonzaga vs. Michigan State men's basketball: Live stream online; TV channel

No. 2 ranked Gonzaga takes on Michigan state for the first time in more than a decade, as the two celebrate Veteran's Day in the Armed Forces Classic with a memorable showdown aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln in San Diego on Friday.

The game is being played on the ship as a celebration of Veteran's Day as well as to mark the 100th anniversary of the United States Navy‘s adoption of aircraft carriers.

You can stream this game live on FuboTV (Start your free trial)

Gonzaga (1-0) opened its season with a 104-63 victory over visiting North Florida on Monday but will face a much tougher test Friday in the form of a Michigan State (1-0) team led by Tom Izzo.

The Spartans might not be ranked, but Izzo has compiled 643 wins over 26 years at Michigan State and has a history of getting his guys to step up in big games.

For Gonzaga, Friday's matchup begins a tough stretch of three games that will quickly put the Bulldog's No. 2 ranking to the test.

After Michigan State, Gonzaga heads to Austin to take on No. 12 Texas before returning to Spokane to host No. 4 Kentucky.

Both Gonzaga and Michigan State will don special-edition Nike uniforms for the game that will feature a camouflage pattern similar to the uniforms worn in the past by teams that have played in the Armed Forces Classic.

For more on Friday's game, check out our full Gonzaga vs. Michigan State preview.

How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Michigan State

Who: No. 2 Gonzaga faces Michigan State aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln in the 2022 Armed Forces Classic

When: 3:30 p.m. PT/6:30 p.m. ET on Friday, November 11

Where: USS Abraham Lincoln | San Diego, California

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV: This game will be televised on ESPN