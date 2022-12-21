How to watch Gonzaga vs. Montana: Live stream online, TV channel

The No. 11 Gonzaga Bulldogs are on the verge of history and will have a chance to set a new modern record for the nation's longest home win streak Tuesday (December 20) against Montana.

You can stream this game live on FuboTV (Start your free trial).

Gonzaga (9-3) improved to No. 11 in the latest AP poll following wins over Northern Illinois and No. 9 Alabama last week.

Alabama was ranked No. 4 until they were upset by the Zags in the C.M. Newton Classic on Saturday. Drew Timme continued to shine in that game, leading Gonzaga with 29 points and 10 rebounds, and helping the Bulldogs pick up their fourth win in a row.

It was the Bulldogs' biggest win of the season since beating then-ranked No. 4 Kentucky on November 20.

Against NIU earlier in the week, Gonzaga secured its 71st consecutive victory at the McCarthey Athletic Center, which ties the Bulldogs with Arizona for the most in the modern era of Division 1 (Since 1985), which the Wildcats accomplished from 1987-1992.

With a win over Montana Tuesday, Gonzaga would set a new record for the longest home win streak in the modern era of Division 1 men's basketball with 72 straight wins on its home court.

Montana (6-5) and Gonzaga have plenty of history against each other. The two have been playing each other since the 1915-1916 season, and Tuesday's game will mark the 153rd meeting between the programs. The Grizzlies hold an 88-65 advantage in the series all-time, but Gonzaga has won the last 10 times these two teams have met.

A win for Gonzaga would not only make history for the program, but it would also be a historic night for Timme, who would notch his 100th victory as a Bulldog. The senior All-American currently boasts a career record of 99-10.

Check out our full Gonzaga vs. Montana preview for more on this game.

Here is how you can watch Gonzaga chase history Tuesday night:

How to Watch No. 11 Gonzaga vs. Montana

Who: No. 11 Gonzaga looks to set a new record for the nation's longest home win streak against Montana

When: 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. EST | Tuesday, December 20

Where: McCarthey Athletic Center | Spokane, Washington

Live Stream: Stream this game on fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV: NBC (KHQ/ROOT Plus)