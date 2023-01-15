How to watch Gonzaga vs. Portland: Live stream online; TV channel

The No. 8 Gonzaga Bulldogs return home Saturday (January 14) looking for a 5-0 start to WCC play and to extend the nation's longest home win streak as they welcome Portland to the McCarthey Athletic Center.

Gonzaga (15-3, 4-0 WCC) picked up its 10th consecutive victory and closed out a three-game road trip with a nail-biting 75-74 victory at BYU Thursday.

The Zags trailed by 10 points with less than five minutes remaining in the game, but Julian Strawther hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 9.8 seconds left on the clock and the Zags made a defensive stop on the final play of the game to pull out the win.

Drew Timme led the way for the Bulldogs with a team-high 19 points and 13 rebounds, while Anton Watson added 18 points and Strawther finished with 11.

Gonzaga now has the fifth-longest win streak in NCAA Division 1 and returns home to the McCarthey Athletic Center where it owns the nation's longest home win streak, which it looks to extend to 75 consecutive victories Saturday.

The Bulldogs currently lead the country shooting 51.4 percent from the field and rank fifth in points per game with 85.3 ppg.

Portland (9-11, 1-4 WCC) snapped a five-game losing streak with a 92-87 win over San Francisco Thursday and now comes to Spokane for its 172nd all-time meeting with Gonzaga.

The Zags own a 105-66 advantage in the series and have won the previous 14 matchups. They are 41-2 against the pilots in the 43 times they have faced them under head coach Mark Few.

Here is how you can watch Saturday's game:

How to Watch No. 8 Gonzaga vs. Portland

Who: No. 8 Gonzaga looks to extend the nation's longest home win streak against visiting Portland

When: 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. EST | Saturday, January 14

Where: McCarthey Athletic Center | Spokane, Washington

TV: ESPN2

Radio: SiriusXM - 83