How to watch, listen to Gonzaga vs. Western Oregon exhibition game

The Zags will play the Wolves on Monday in Spokane

Andy Patton

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Graham Ike (15).
Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Graham Ike (15). / Photo by Erik Smith
The Gonzaga Bulldogs will host the Western Oregon Wolves on Monday, Oct. 27, at the McCarthey Athletic Center in the final exhibition game before the 2025-26 college basketball season gets underway officially on Nov. 3.

The Bulldogs and Wolves are set to square off at 6:00 PM PT, in what will be another chance for Mark Few to continue playing with lineups and rotations before the season begins.

Western Oregon is a Division II team based in Monmouth, OR, that competes in the Greater Northwest Athletic Conference (GNAC) alongside Central and Western Washington, Seattle Pacific, Montana State Billings, and Northwest Nazarene in Nampa, ID. The Wolves went 5-23 last year and just 2-16 in conference play.

WOU faced fellow WCC opponent Oregon State in Corvallis on Saturday in an exhibition game, which the Beavers won handily, 73-44.

For Gonzaga, this game will be another opportunity to figure out the ideal lineups and rotations heading into the season, especially with only four players returning who played rotation minutes last year — Graham Ike, Braden Huff, Ismaila Diagne, and Emmanuel Innocenti.

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Braden Huff.
Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Braden Huff (34). / Photo by Myk Crawford

Ike and Huff are set to start together in the frontcourt, while Diagne will be the team's third big and Innocenti should compete for real minutes on the wing — although his health remains a question mark after he missed the team's exhibition game against NAIA Northwest back on Oct. 19.

The big question for this contest is regarding transfer wing Tyon Grant-Foster. The 6'7 former Grand Canyon star will have a preliminary injunction hearing on Monday at 2:30 PM in Spokane County, which will determine if he is able to suit up for the Zags this season.

After repeatedly having his eligibility denied by the NCAA this offseason, Grant-Foster pursued legal action against the governing body, and had an injunction hearing set for Thursday, Oct. 23. The NCAA filed a notice of removal to have the case seen in Federal Court — which prevented the injunction from happening on Thursday — but that request was denied which set up the rescheduled hearing for Monday afternoon.

Gonzaga fans will wait with bated breath to see if this long saga finally ends on Monday, or if the judge takes a day or two before announcing a decision.

Below is a look at how to watch and listen to Gonzaga's final exhibition game on Monday:

How to watch Gonzaga vs. Western Oregon

Date: Monday, Oct. 27

Game Time: 6 p.m. PT

Where: McCarthey Athletic Center

How to watch (TV): KHQ (Regional)

How to listen: 96.1 FM (local) and Varsity Sports App

