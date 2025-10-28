Live updates, highlights from Gonzaga vs. Western Oregon exhibition game
SPOKANE — Gonzaga hosts Western Oregon in the final tune-up for the Bulldogs before tipping off the regular season on Nov. 3.
The Zags' second and final exhibition game of the preseason roughly an hour after Tyon Grant-Foster was granted a preliminary injunction by a Spokane County judge, allowing the 25-year-old to play in the 2025-26 season and ending a long-winded saga for him and Gonzaga.
While Grant-Foster made his unofficial Gonzaga debut, the Zags hosted a special guest who they hope will join the program in due time. Dooney Johnson, a 6-foot-5 guard from Milwaukee, is on campus for anofficial visit and was in attendance for Gonzaga's exhibition game against Western Oregon on Monday night.
It was yet another opportunity for the Kennel Club to cheer on a high school recruit this month, which first happened back on Oct. 4 at Kraziness in the Kennel for Gonzaga commit Sam Funches, and again on Oct. 19 against Northwest for small forward Luca Foster.
Here are the live updates:
1ST HALF
Gonzaga 42, Western Oregon 14: Braden Huff kept the Zags rolling with a finish around the rim through contact, pushing the Bulldogs' scoring run to 20-0 as the Wolves went nearly 6 minutes without a basket.
Tyon Grant-Foster takes the court: The Kennel crowd made sure to give a big welcome to Tyon Grant-Foster, who checked into the ballgame about 90 minutes having his eligibility granted by a Spokane County judge.
Zags double-up Wolves: Davis Fogle knocked down a pair of free throws, extending the Zags' double-digit lead with a quick 7-0 scoring run.